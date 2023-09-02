Police kill 18 robbers in Limpopo shootout

The South African Police Service said 18 suspects were killed during a shootout with officers in Makhado (formerly Louis Trichardt) in the northern Limpopo province on Friday, 1 September 2023.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and other top officers were on their way to the scene, and more details will be released once they are available, the police said in a statement.

The suspects were allegedly involved in a cash-in-transit heist, broadcaster Newzroom Africa said, citing the police.

Afrikaans news website Maroela Media subsequently confirmed the suspects were part of a cash-in-transit gang and were shot at a house around 14:00 while planning the heist.

Police seized a large amount of firearms and explosives at the scene, as well as several vehicles — including a Land Rover Freelander, Jeep Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz GL, Toyota Hilux, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Reporting with Bloomberg.

