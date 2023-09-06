Best identity and access management systems for businesses

South African businesses with employees working on online systems must protect themselves against potential abuse of their resources and prevent data from being accessed by unauthorised parties.

Identity and access management (IAM) offers a solution for this.

IAM uses a combination of software policies and technologies to provide authorised users with specified levels of access to a company’s network, applications, systems, or IT instances.

IAM tools give businesses control over who can view and use their data and systems.

This type of software has become all the more important due to the increase in remote and hybrid working and the ever-present danger of cyberattacks.

It is also important that a business be able to revoke access to its resources if an employee leaves a company on bad terms and might wish to retaliate out of spite.

Below are some of the world’s leading providers of access management software and short summaries of their products.

CyberArk

CyberArk’s Identity Security Platform supports secure access to resources across any infrastructure, including hybrid, Software-as-a-Service, and multi-cloud setups.

Founded in 1999, it has over 8,000 customers in 110 countries, including over half of the Fortune 500 companies.

The company’s headquarters are in Newton, Massachusetts, but it also has regional offices in 16 countries, providing more direct access for customers.

The platform’s features include workforce and customer access, identity management, privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege security, and cloud security.

ForgeRock

ForgeRock was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in San Francisco.

Its platform manages four billion identities across over 1,300 customers working in 56 countries. It handles 60,000 authentications per second.

ForgeRock offers its tools to various industries — including financial services, healthcare, government, retail, and manufacturing.

The platform supports the following capabilities:

Access Management

Autonomous Access

Autonomous Identity

Directory Services

Identity Cloud

Identity Gateway

Identity Governance

Identity Management

Identity Access

IBM IAM

A giant of the computing world, IBM has been around for more than a century.

Founded as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) in 1911, it offers a wide range of hardware and software aimed at enterprise users.

IBM offers Cloud IAM, Consumer IAM, Privileged Access, and Identity governance as part of its IAM product suite.

It also provides a free 90-day trial of IBM Security Verify, its identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) platform.

Microsoft

Software giant Microsoft offers its Entra product for IAM purposes.

A study by Forrester Consulting commissioned by Microsoft determined that using its solution delivered a 240% return on investment, increased its clients’ revenue by $12.14 million, and reduced risks of security breaches by 20%.

Microsoft charges $9 (R172) per user per month for the comprehensive Microsoft Entra ID P2 package. This is available to try for free for 30 days.

A cheaper package is also available to students or via a customer-specific offer.

Okta

Another San Francisco-based company, Okta, was founded in 2009 and had its initial public offering in 2017.

Its ten cloud products cover workforce identity and customer identity.

Features include Single Sign-On, Universal Directory, Advanced Server Access, API Access Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, and Lifecycle Management.

Pricing for its customer identity products starts at $23 (R440), while workforce identity costs $2 (R38) per user per product per month.

Both sets of tools are available on free trials.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity was founded in 2022 and has its headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

It was a publicly traded company before being acquired and taken private by Thoma Bravo in late 2022.

Its identity management tools are similar to Okta and Microsoft’s and include the following: