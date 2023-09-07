Beware dodgy websites selling Springbok supporters jerseys

SA Rugby has warned online shoppers against using potentially fake retailers claiming to be “official” sellers of Springbok supporters wear in the lead-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said the organisation had recently seen many websites pop up online making misleading claims about being “official”.

Oberholzer said this was to capitalise on consumer hype around the Springboks and World Cup and that these sellers never deliver the advertised goods.

“They cut-and-paste genuine marketing material from Nike to pass themselves off as having stock — even at discounted prices,” said Oberholzer.

“But they are deceiving the public, who should only purchase from established outlets from brands with which they are familiar.”

The organisation said shoppers should avoid sarugbystore.co.za, rugbyworldcupstore.co.za, and accounts on social media advertising Springbok-branded gear at “unrealistically” reduced prices.

SA Rugby is taking legal action against these entities to try and get the websites taken down.

At the time of publication, rugbyworldcupstore.co.za appeared to have been taken down, but sarugbystore.co.za remained accessible.

Oberholzer said the organisation realised many supporters were keen to get their hands on the new Springbok merchandise range from Nike and advised only buying from official and well-known outlets or risk being defrauded.

The organisation listed the following official retailers which offered authentic Springbok supporter’s wear: