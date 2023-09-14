Vumacam launches in Tshwane

Vumacam’s first SafeCity camera pole in Tshwane was switched on this Wednesday, 13 September 2023, expanding its initiative’s coverage to its fourth South African metropolitan municipality.

The Vumacam SafeCity initiative is designed to detect suspicious activity and vehicles in public spaces and flag them to private security companies and public law enforcement.

Vumacam announced that the rollout had started in July, initially targeting the start of August for launch.

The project’s first phase will see 185 poles go live in 33 of the municipality’s 107 wards over three months. It will provide at least 185 overview cameras and 370 licence plate recognition cameras.

However, the company said this was subject to the city’s approval of wayleave applications.

Vumacam said the polls will be focused on busy intersections and crime hotspots identified by its private and public partners. The poles are connected to a fibre backbone, with power backups to ensure they continue operating during load-shedding.

“We see high volumes of interceptions daily in Johannesburg through the use of our technology and collaboration with our private security and law enforcement partners,” says Michael Varney, Vumacam’s chief commercial officer.

“While we have just launched in Tshwane, the uptake has been impressive, and we believe the tide will turn against crime in Tshwane as it has in Johannesburg.”

The city and Vumacam have already signed several security providers as partners in Tshwane, and more could be on the way with negotiations ongoing.

These companies will get access to Vumacam surveillance across the metro, with specialised technology to detect suspicious behaviour.

Footage may also be used to investigate crimes or detect trends in criminal activity.

Varney added that Tshwane residents shouldn’t fear for their privacy with the SafeCity initiative.

“Vumacam technology and systems excel in meeting global privacy standards and data security,” he said.

“We do not use facial recognition as we believe it is unreliable and lacking both ethically and in terms of being effective.”

“Our algorithms are behaviour-based and have helped prevent crime and apprehend criminals engaged in serious crimes in Johannesburg – from kidnapping to assault, murder, hijacking and theft,” Varney added.

Vumacam said its privately funded cameras and technology have proven benefits to public safety.

The initiative’s rollout in Tshwane is slightly behind schedule, with Vumacam initially saying it would launch at the beginning of August.

Now read: NSO spyware used to hack exiled Russian journalist