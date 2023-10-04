WhatsApp getting built-in VPN protection for calls

WhatsApp is adding the ability to disguise a user’s IP address in calls, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

The privacy relay option is currently under development for both the WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS apps.

Similar to a virtual private network (VPN) service, WhatsApp said it will route users’ calls who have enabled the setting through a separate set of servers.

In a screenshot of the as-yet unavailable setting in the beta iOS app, WhatsApp explained the feature would make it harder for other people in the call to infer the location of participants.

The calls will also be end-to-end encrypted, helping ensure that no third parties can snoop in on the conversation.

However, WhatsApp says that turning the feature on will reduce call quality. This is likely due to the additional latency introduced by routing call traffic through the IP-anonymising servers.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows what the setting looks like in the latest beta version of the WhatsApp for iOS app.