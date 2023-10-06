Uber drivers allegedly “hack” airport queuing system and milk riders

A video showing how numerous Uber drivers are gaming the service’s queuing system has shed light on why people might struggle to find rides from airports in the early mornings and are forced to cancel trips when vehicles don’t arrive.

In addition, the alleged fraud makes it impossible for other Uber drivers who arrive at the airport at the time to get ride requests.

The video — posted by Twitter (now X) user Lord of the Plugs and appears to have been shot by a female Uber driver — shows the smartphones of at least a dozen Uber drivers left in a room near OR Tambo Airport.

Many of the smartphones are plugged into chargers or power banks, while a Wi-Fi router can also be seen in one corner.

The person in the video explained that other drivers left the phones they used to accept rides on the Uber service in the room overnight.

Uber implements a ride request queue in busy areas like airports to manage traffic.

This system gives preference to the first drivers in the area that go online on the app and avail themselves for ride requests.

The driver who filmed the video said she had arrived at the airport at 03:00 AM but had been unable to accept a ride request due to the drivers who were ahead of her in the queue.

“We can’t get into the queue because of this,” she explained.

While the time of day is never mentioned, the lighting suggests that the sun had already risen when she started filming.



Several commentators on the video provided more details about what exactly is happening in the video.

One Twitter user — BLK-Farmer — alleged that drivers left their phones with security near their airport waiting area overnight and went home to sleep.

“This disadvantages other drivers because the queue is not moving since they are not available to accept trips. They will only arrive around 6:00 AM,” the user said.

One user asked if the Uber algorithm did not penalise drivers for cancelled trips.

“Why would they risk their score and livelihoods when the app can pick up that these devices aren’t moving? Something doesn’t add up.”

However, user Manhimself Mokoena explained that the drivers did not cancel the trips.

The driver who filmed the video also alleged that someone in the room was tasked with accepting the trips.

“They accept trips and [their phones] just stay in this room and frustrate you as a rider until you cancel the trip, which doesn’t affect them but affects you and charges you a cancellation fee which goes to them,” Mokoena said.

Uber’s rules state that riders are penalised if they cancel a trip three minutes after a driver accepts it.

Multiple cancellations cause surge pricing

Cloud engineer André Imbayago said surge pricing kicks in if the phones are saturated in a particular location, and trips keep getting cancelled.

“Sometimes, they can accept trips and wait until the rider cancels, then a cancellation fee is charged,” Imbayago stated.

In that way, the accounts make money without even leaving the room.

In summary, the practice of leaving Uber drivers’ phones online at the airport allegedly has the following impacts:

Makes it difficult for Uber riders to get drivers for trips home.

Punishes Uber riders with cancellation penalties even though a driver would not have shown up for hours.

Generates illegitimate income for Uber drivers who leave their phones at the airport through rider-side cancellation fees.

Sends trip prices surging due to repeated cancellations.

Makes it difficult for Uber drivers who are actually at the airport to get ride requests.

Uber told MyBroadband that what was described in the video was unacceptable and clearly violated its Community Guidelines, creating a poor rider experience, and negatively affecting other drivers.

“We confirm that we are investigating the incident further,” Uber said.

“While this is not a regular occurrence, Uber is committed to constantly updating and strengthening our processes and there are several safeguards in place to track and flag issues of fraud.”

Uber added it would take “appropriate action” based on the outcomes of its investigation.