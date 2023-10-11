The beginning of the end for passwords — Google makes passkey logins default

Google has ramped up its rollout of passkeys by making the login credential the default option across personal Google accounts.

The Internet giant first rolled out support for passkeys in May 2023.

In the five months since then, Google said it received “really positive” feedback from users about the feature.

“We’ve found that one of the most immediate benefits of passkeys is that they spare people the headache of remembering all those numbers and special characters in passwords,” Google said.

“They’re also phishing resistant.”

Google said the next time users sign into their accounts, they’ll start seeing prompts to create and use passkeys, simplifying their future sign-ins.

“It also means you’ll see the ‘Skip password when possible’ option toggled on in your Google Account settings,” Google said.

The screenshot below shows an example of a prompt to create a passkey for a Google personal account.

Passkeys are a type of login credential consisting of pairs of cryptographic keys — one public key stored on a website or online service and another private key on an authenticator device (like a smartphone or laptop) under a user’s control.

The authenticator serves as a way to prove that a user is present and authorised to use the passkey.

It allows a user to sign into an account with the same biometrics or PIN that they use to unlock that device.

“To use passkeys, you just use a fingerprint, face scan or PIN to unlock your device,” Google explained.

“They are 40% faster than passwords — and rely on a type of cryptography that makes them more secure.”

While passkeys will mean users will have to re-enter their passwords much less frequently, Google emphasised that passwords “may be around for a little while” because new technologies took time to catch on.

“That’s why people will still be given the option to use a password to sign in and may opt-out of passkeys by turning off ‘Skip password when possible.’

“In the meantime, we’ll continue encouraging the industry to make the pivot to passkeys — making passwords a rarity, and eventually obsolete.”

