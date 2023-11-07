US city giving residents free AirTags

Washington DC and its police department will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents to hide in their vehicles.

The executive office of Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement saying that the initiative will help the metropolitan police department (MPD) combat crime by assisting in locating and recovering stolen vehicles.

“Last week, we introduced legislation to address recent crime trends; this week, we are equipping residents with technology that will allow MPD to address these crimes, recover vehicles, and hold people accountable,” said Bowser.

She later confirmed that the digital tracking devices are, in fact, Apple AirTags and Tile Trackers.

“The chief [of police] had another very good idea, and that is to give out free tracking tags, most commonly known as Apple AirTags or Tiles, to residents in some communities where we’re seeing the highest amounts of motor vehicle theft,” said Bowser.

She added that the initiative will add to several other successful programmes the city has implemented, including its Private Security Camera Incentive and wheel lock distribution programmes.

The city is hosting several fitment events between 7 and 9 November, where MPD Community Outreach Officers will install the devices in residents’ vehicles and help them set up the tracking tag.

Pamela Smith, the MPD’s acting chief of police, said the goal isn’t solely to prevent carjackings or vehicle theft but also to ensure swift enforcement action when these incidents occur.

“These tracking devices allow our officers and detectives to be better positioned to quickly locate stolen vehicles, recover property, and gather vital evidence for investigations,” said Smith.