Over 3,000 arrests for crimes against Telkom

Telkom says it has significantly reduced infrastructure-related crime at its facilities and helped secure hundreds of convictions of criminals involved in these activities over the past six-and-a-half years.

The telecoms company said 3,003 suspects were successfully apprehended for cable theft and infrastructure vandalism at its facilities between July 2017 and December 2023.

That works out to around 468 arrests per year, 39 per month, or 1.3 per day.

In addition, cases were opened against 2,549 individuals, and Telkom’s security and investigation team collaborated with key role players inside and outside Telkom to monitor these cases.

“Supporting the National Prosecuting Authority (NOA), our team of investigators attend every court appearance of accused, also testifying and providing evidence as required,” Telkom said.

“South Africa’s courts have taken a zero-tolerance approach to cable theft and infrastructure vandalism. Extremely tough jail sentences have been imposed on convicted offenders.:

Among the major recent successes in Telkom’s fight against crime was the successful prosecution of a major cable theft syndicate in the Western Cape in 2023.

“During the trial, a court heard that the syndicate orchestrated its operations by utilising rented vehicles to steal overhead copper cables from Telkom, Eskom and Transnet facilities across the country, and then transported them to a scrap metal dealer in Germiston, Gauteng,” Telkom explained.

The syndicate of five people were successfully convicted and sentenced for theft, racketeering, and money laundering, with jail terms ranging from 18 to 83 years imprisonment, culminating in a combined sentence of 210 years imprisonment.

Other noteworthy successes included:

March 2023 — One person in the Free State convicted and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for attempted theft of underground copper cable after 17 court appearances.

— One person in the Free State convicted and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for attempted theft of underground copper cable after 17 court appearances. May 2023 — One person in Mpumalanga convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for attempted theft of overhead aerial line copper cable after eight court appearances.

— One person in Mpumalanga convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for attempted theft of overhead aerial line copper cable after eight court appearances. October 2023 — One person in the Eastern Cape convicted and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for theft of overhead aerial line cable after four court appearances.

— One person in the Eastern Cape convicted and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for theft of overhead aerial line cable after four court appearances. October 2023 — One person in KwaZulu-Natal convicted and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for attempted theft of batteries after 17 court appearances.

— One person in KwaZulu-Natal convicted and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for attempted theft of batteries after 17 court appearances. November 2023 — One person in North West was convicted and sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment for attempted theft of underground copper cable after 21 court appearances.

Aside from these examples, Telkom said a further 523 accused individuals have been convicted for crimes involving its infrastructure.

“The collective sentences handed down amount to an impressive 2,594 years’ imprisonment,” Telkom said.

“In addition to the convictions, a further 311 accused individuals currently have warrants of arrests issued against them, while 1,126 accused individuals are awaiting trial.”

The Economic Sabotage of Critical Infrastructure Forum, a joint working group between Telkom, Eskom, Prasa, and Transnet has estimated that the economic damage caused by copper theft costs the country R7 billion every year, with a wider economic impact closer to R187 billion.

Telkom said it spent “tens of millions of rand” annually to replace stolen batteries and cables.

“On top of this, Telkom budgets even larger amounts for security to protect its assets,” the company stated.

Telkom executive for corporate security Sepadi Nkadimeng said the company’s partnerships made it possible to turn the tide against crime.

“We are extremely proud of the results that have been achieved,” Nkadimeng said.

“Many arrests have been made, but most importantly, we’ve supported the process of driving cases through the courts to get positive convictions,” Nkadimeng said.

The company also thanked the public for playing a significant role in the successes through tip-offs to police and Telkom reporting hotlines.