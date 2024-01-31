Vumacam forms alliance with major vehicle intelligence company

Vumacam is forming an alliance with cloud vehicle intelligence company NAVIC to expand the coverage and impact of the SafeCity initiative across South Africa.

To date, the initiative has been powered only by Vumacam technology and cameras.

Vumacam and NAVIC will now combine their technology and extensive camera networks to combat crime more effectively.

“The alliance will support the SafeCity initiative and is set to immediately enhance coordinated efforts to tackle crime

in South Africa,” the companies said.

Key to the partnership will be leveraging Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, which can help identify and track vehicles using their number plates across multiple camera feeds.

“Vumacam’s network statistics show an astounding 80% of arrests or successful interceptions are due to ANPR cameras flagging vehicles of interest (VOIs) linked to an array of crimes, from fraud and theft to more serious offences such as murder and aggravated assault,” Vumacam said.

“Similarly, NAVIC’s ANPR network and cloud platform has a significant effect on apprehension rates, illustrating the efficacy of the technology in crime prevention and detection.”

Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock said that collaborating with NAVIC brought an additional level of expertise and network expansion to the SafeCity initiative.

“Combining our key competencies and teams’ expertise will enhance our ability to deliver solutions that make a real difference in supporting private and public law enforcement and curbing crime,” Croock said.

NAVIC CEO Jason Berry said the fight against crime will be more effective when key roleplayers work together.

“This lays the foundation for further collaboration between the two companies, on unarguably the largest ANPR/CCTV network in the country, benefitting multiple market sectors.”

Although the companies will be working as a collective to expand SafeCity, they will maintain autonomy in the services provided to clients.

Vumacam said its track record of success in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Mogale City complemented NAVIC’s strong ANPR and related tools and operational experience in both the large and smaller metros, as well as bespoke services for

rural areas across the country.

“The company also has a history of successful collaboration with security companies, municipalities, neighbourhood watch organisations and community groups across South Africa,” Vumacam said.

“This will enhance the initiative’s support for private and public law enforcement in ensuring that lives and livelihoods in communities across South Africa are protected.”

Vumacam recently expanded its SafeCity initiative into Tshwane, aiming to provide more comprehensive coverage.

“We anticipate making the same impactful contributions in Tshwane as we have seen in other regions, leveraging the proven effectiveness of Vumacam’s infrastructure and NAVIC’s advanced tools,” the company said.