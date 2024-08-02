Immigration company with South African clients hacked

Sable International has announced that it has suffered a sophisticated, criminal cyberattack that compromised the personal information of some of its clients.

The financial and immigration services firm says investigations into the extent of the data breach are underway, and it has reported the incident to the necessary enforcement authorities in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

So far, investigations indicate that only a limited number of clients have had their personal information compromised.

Sable said it has contacted those impacted and will continue to contact clients whose data was compromised as they become aware of them.

The firm said that some clients have been receiving direct emails from the hacker and that they should ignore these and contact Sable immediately.

As a result of the attack, the firm shut down its server, website, and transactional portal while managing the incident to protect its clients further.