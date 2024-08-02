Immigration company with South African clients hacked
Sable International has announced that it has suffered a sophisticated, criminal cyberattack that compromised the personal information of some of its clients.
The financial and immigration services firm says investigations into the extent of the data breach are underway, and it has reported the incident to the necessary enforcement authorities in South Africa and the United Kingdom.
So far, investigations indicate that only a limited number of clients have had their personal information compromised.
Sable said it has contacted those impacted and will continue to contact clients whose data was compromised as they become aware of them.
The firm said that some clients have been receiving direct emails from the hacker and that they should ignore these and contact Sable immediately.
As a result of the attack, the firm shut down its server, website, and transactional portal while managing the incident to protect its clients further.
“I am devastated at this attack and we’re doing everything we can to protect the interests and security of our clients,” said Sable International CEO Reg Bramford.
“I would like to apologise to our clients about what has taken place, and to express our deep appreciation of their support during this difficult time. We are here to help them as best we can.”
Sable International said it currently has people in the office answering clients’ queries.