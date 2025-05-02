Vodacom accused of breaking privacy laws in South Africa

A consumer rights expert believes that Vodacom could be violating South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) by requiring people to use its VodaPay app to opt out of direct marketing SMS messages.

MyBroadband recently observed that the mobile network has been sending marketing messages for its VodaPay service and offers via SMS without a way to opt out in response to such messages.

In the SMSes, Vodacom tells people who have previously used VodaPay that they must change their notification settings in the app if they want to opt out of marketing.

A user who is not a Vodacom customer used VodaPay to view its Black Friday deals last year, uninstalling the app a few months later.

Since then, he has received numerous marketing messages from Vodacom, forcing him to download the app to opt out.

Opting out required navigating to the app’s profile section, scrolling down a long list of settings to “Notification settings”, and selecting “Switch off all notifications.”

Another issue for this particular user was that he had not used the app in a while and had long forgotten his PIN, so he first had to use the app’s “Forgot PIN” feature to regain access to his account.

Popia requires that companies provide their “data subjects” or persons targeted with marketing a “reasonable opportunity” to withdraw marketing consent or opt-out.

This option must be free of charge and offered in a “manner free of unnecessary formality, meaning it should be straightforward and uncomplicated and avoid complex or elaborate procedures.

Vodacom’s approach to SMS marketing opt-outs does not meet the “unnecessary formality” requirements and is arguably also not zero cost, as they must spend data to download and use VodaPay.

Marketers may not restrict opt-out channel

The screenshots show the steps a user would have to go through on the VodaPay app to opt out of the SMSs.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that VodaPay does not use text messages as a conversational channel, which is why it directed customers to the app’s notifications settings.

“It is important to note that VodaPay cannot detect whether a customer uninstalls the app or ports to another network. Customers can always download and install the app again,” they said.

“Upon registration, a VodaPay customer is immediately able to update any permissions, including marketing and notification preferences.”

However, consumer rights expert Wendy Knowler told MyBroadband that Vodacom could not dictate through what channel a data subject may request to opt-out of direct marketing.

Instead, the opt-out option must be contained within the same message as the marketing material. For example, an SMS must have a line that says something along the lines of “Reply ‘Stop’ to opt-out.”

Emailed marketing messages that abide by Popia will also have an “unsubscribe” button, typically in the message’s footer.

In addition, telemarketers are required to abide by customers’ requests to withdraw consent for marketing calls if they are asked to do so.

If the same company continues to send direct marketing messages or call the data subject after the request for withdrawal of consent, they are breaking the law.

One potential argument is that the SMS messages are not direct marketing per se but rather just another form of push notifications.

The problem is that the messages are coming through a different channel than the app itself. Therefore, people who have deleted the app will continue to receive them, unlike what happens with push notifications.

Another recent change to Popia that marketers should be aware of is that giving data subject the ability to opt out of direct marketing is not sufficient.

People must actively opt in to direct marketing and a record of such consent must be kept by the marketer.