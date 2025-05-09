Samsung emergency SOS service launched

Samsung has launched a free-to-use emergency subscription service called SOS+, exclusive to its Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 devices as part of a partnership with Aura.

Built into the Samsung device, the SOS+ service uses geolocation technology to give users immediate access to security and medical services regardless of location.

As part of its launch promotion, a 12-month subscription will be given to those who purchase qualifying devices between 1 May and 6 August 2025.

“Samsung isn’t just offering a service, we’re embedding access to safety directly into the everyday lives of our customers,” it said

“Samsung’s SOS+ is designed for instinctive use; it’s accessible with just one tap from the In Case of Emergency contact list, and there are multiple ways to access the service.”

The tech giant noted that only 17% of South Africans can access private ambulances through private aid schemes.

It added that less than 13% have access to private security services, with this number falling to 1.2% in the country’s poorest communities.

However, Samsung said it aims to change this by making emergency support more accessible in South Africa.

By dialling a toll-free number, an alert shares the user’s live location with Aura’s secure platform. The service can also be accessed via its app, SMS, or website with data-free functionality.

Aura then dispatches its closest vetted medical or armed response service from its nationwide network of over 3,500 professionals, said Samsung.

Those in distress also have the ability to track the arrival of the emergency services in real time using the app.

It is important to note that while Samsung users of qualifying devices can trigger alerts for free, they will have to pay for a subscription once their promotional one-year membership has elapsed.

To set up the service, users must purchase and activate a qualifying Samsung smartphone with all current software updates.

Then, they must download the Samsung Members app, register for an account, and select the “Galaxy A-series Samsung SOS+ Launch Offer” promotional banner in the “Benefits” section.

Users will then be prompted to complete an online registration form, followed by the Samsung SOS+ onboarding process.

“Samsung SOS+ turns your phone into a personal safety tool – one call, and professional help is on the way,” said Aura CEO Warren Myers.

“Safety is a basic human need, and our mission is to save lives by democratising access to on-demand emergency response services.”

Aura is a South African-based technology platform that offers its clients private emergency and security response services.

Its website says it offers these services across several types of application programming interface (API) integration.

These include a control room portal, Internet of Things devices, WhatsApp, and a customisable app.