The former South African, known as US cyberwarfare “Morpheus”, that received an award from the FBI

South African-born Rodney Joffe is an award-winning cybersecurity veteran who has often worked with US federal authorities and White House officials to combat cybercrime.

Joffe was born in South Africa in 1954 and began his career in computing in 1973, working at Old Mutual Life Insurance in Cape Town.

He trained as a systems analyst and programmer in the company’s direct marketing division and registered his first patent for computer envelopes in 1974.

Since then, he has patented nine more innovations in cybersecurity and domain name systems (DNS).

He moved to London, where he co-founded the UK division of Printronic Corporation of America in 1977. In 1983, he established his first US-based company, American Computer Group (ACG), in Los Angeles.

ACG would become one of the top data processing service bureaus in direct response advertising and marketing. It launched Internet Media Network as its Internet division in the early 1990s.

Joffe’s next major venture was establishing the first web-based online presence for a traditional mail-order company — Robert Redford’s Sundance Catalogue.

ACG’s Internet Media Network was renamed Genuity in 1996 following the formation of a partnership with Bechtel Enterprises. Genuity would become a major global ISP data centre operator.

Key to its success was the first formal content distribution and load balancing technology, Hopscotch, which Joffe also patented.

In 1997, Genuity was acquired by GTE Corporation, with Joffe appointed vice president of strategic technologies.

After retiring from GTE Internetworking in 1999, he founded the CenterGate Research Group technology think-tank in Arizona. This would be the birthplace of DNS and traffic management service UltraDNS.

UltraDNS was a cloud-based system for routing web requests more efficiently and would provide DNS services to companies like Oracle, Amazon, and LinkedIn. The company was acquired by Neustar in 2006.

In the years that followed, Joffe participated in various Department of Homeland Security exercises, demonstrating worst-case scenarios for cyberattacks.

He would sit on the US government’s cybersecurity intelligence panel and lead the Conficker Working Group.

The group’s work resulted in Homeland Security funding a project to produce a “Lessons Learned” document, which functions as a Best Practices handbook for cyberattack response.

“Morpheus-like” in US cyber warfare

Rodney Joffe through the years.

In a 2010 article, Daily Beast’s Trevor Butterworth described Joffe as “charming and quick-witted” and a “Morpheus-like” figure in the US government’s cyberwarfare efforts.

The latter refers to a character from The Matrix‘s movies who acts as a leader in humanity’s fight against AI-powered machines that had taken over the world and put people in a lifelike simulation.

Joffe has earned several accolades for his work in cybersecurity. In 2013, he received the FBI Director’s Award for Outstanding Cyber Investigation for uncovering the Mariposa (Spanish for “butterfly”) botnet.

One of the largest known botnets to date, it consisted of up to one million individual zombie computers infected with the Butterfly bot, which carried out scamming and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

In 2015, he received the Mary Litynski Lifetime Achievement Award for his years-long work in fighting SMS spam, malware, and DDoS attacks.

At the 2018 Computing Security Awards, he took home the Contribution to Cyber Security Award. He also won Cybersecurity Professional of the Year at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for three years in a row from 2018 to 2020.

Joffe has also served on numerous advisory boards and councils, including at the Federal Communications Commission and National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.

He retired from Neustar in September 2021, nearly 16 years after the company bought out UltraDNS. He currently lives in Washington, DC.