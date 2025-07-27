Minister warns people with green ID books in South Africa

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has warned that the green ID book is the single biggest fraud risk in South Africa.

“There was research done that shows 34% of fraud cases on the African continent involve this South African green ID book,” Schreiber recently told eNCA.

The research in question is a 2023 Smile ID study, which found that the green ID book was the most targeted identity document in Africa for fraudulently gaining access to various services.

In its latest report, Smile ID found that fraud rates for the South African green ID book were 500% higher than for smart IDs.

According to Smile ID, national IDs are frequently targeted because they are the most common form of government identification and are mandatory for most adults.

“If we want to make progress against fraud and identity theft, if we want to secure our country, we have to move away from the green ID,” Schreiber said.

“But here’s the important point: we are doing it in a responsible manner. We have to give people alternatives.”

Schreiber said government couldn’t simply declare the green ID book invalid and leave people without a valid identity document. “We’re not going to be doing that,” he said.

“We are working in a systematic way to expand access to the smart ID. That is really the challenge.”

He said one of the things that struck him when I came into office was discovering that about a quarter of Home Affairs offices in South Africa are still unable to issue the smart ID card.

“They only issue the green ID book. How can you possibly say to people that you must stop using the green ID when Home Affairs itself is still producing that book?” Schreiber said.

“That is why we are working so hard to expand our footprint through technology reforms, but also through the partnership with bank branches.”

Keeping the green ID as a memento

Leon Schreiber, South African Minister of Home Affairs

Schreiber said that replacing green ID books with the smart ID card was not about taking anything away from people, but about the security of the South African identity.

“I’ve heard the message loud and clear that people have a very strong attachment, in some cases, to this book,” the minister said.

“What I’ve been thinking is maybe once we’ve completed the transition and we invalidate the green ID as a form of identification, maybe you can frame it against your wall and you can still have it as a memento.”

Schreiber said he hoped to soon be able to announce that South Africans can get their smart ID at many more bank branches.

He explained that once that has happened, the government will stop manufacturing the green ID book. Schreiber previously said that they hope to stop producing green ID books by March 2026.

In line with that deadline, Home Affairs aims to expand its eHomeAffairs service to 100 bank branches by March 2026 and 1,000 by March 2029 through public-private partnerships.

Schreiber said people should measure his department’s performance on this front by whether they have a bank branch in their area where they can get their card or passport within the next 12 months.

The Banking Association of South Africa recently told MyBroadband that the partnership agreements were finalised and sent to the department.

MyBroadband has repeatedly asked the department for feedback on progress with the agreements, but it has not provided comment on our queries.

With the agreements still not finalised, Home Affairs’ plan to add 70 new eHomeAffairs bank branches within eight months seems extremely ambitious.