South Africans should say goodbye to SIM and bank cards

South Africans can stop using physical bank cards and SIMs by buying smartphones with tap-to-pay and eSIM support.

Devices with these capabilities have become far more affordable, opening up these features to many more consumers.

Major banks have long encouraged people to adopt tap-to-pay for card transactions, as it offers better security than swiping or dipping a card.

The main reason is that a tap payment does not require that a card leave the customer’s hand, reducing the likelihood of card cloning or exposing the card’s details to malicious parties.

However, most banks don’t allow users to change the default maximum spending value for tap payments before a PIN is required.

That has caused concern among some consumers that a thief who takes their card can go on a spending spree and make multiple payments before they are able to block their card.

Digital wallet apps like Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, or Garmin Pay address this issue. These apps let users link a bank card to various smart devices for tap payments.

These apps require a PIN or the biometrics of the phone’s authorised user to perform payments. Even if a thief steals your smartphone, they cannot transact without those credentials.

This capability uses a near-field communications (NFC) chip to enable secure and encrypted wireless data transmission between the device and a payment terminal.

NFC has become increasingly common on mid-range and budget smartphones in recent years, with numerous options priced under R5,000, including many of Samsung’s Galaxy A series budget devices.

With more South Africans able to pay for these devices, banks have seen digital wallet payment volumes and values surge in the past few years.

In addition to enhancing tap payment security, digital wallets are convenient as they allow people to leave their cards at home or in another safe storage space.

eSIM support is also becoming more affordable

Another technology that has seen growing adoption for its ease of use is the embedded SIM (eSIM), a programmable SIM that operators can let customers activate via a digital voucher.

This significantly simplifies signing up for a cellular package, as the user does not have to get a physical SIM card delivered or buy it at a shop.

eSIM users can store multiple SIMs on their device and switch between them on the fly. Depending on the device, they could also use multiple eSIMs simultaneously to optimise call, SMS, and data costs.

eSIM chips were primarily reserved for flagship or high-end devices before Samsung introduced them to its first mid-range device, the Galaxy A54, in Europe and North America in 2023.

When MyBroadband previously looked at affordable options in the local market in January 2025, we found Samsung’s Galaxy A55 was the cheapest at R8,999.

For the Apple faithful, the iPhone 11 was the most affordable eSIM-enabled smartphone, at roughly R9,999 at the time.

Eight months later, both brands have models available for under R6,000. From Samsung, the most affordable is the Galaxy A36, for which we found a listing on Takealot for R5,900.

On other websites, the phone was selling for between R6,000 and R7,000, which is still a substantial price cut on the Galaxy A55.

For those who would rather have an Apple smartphone with eSIM support, we found an iPhone SE 2022 model listed at R5,999 on Game’s online store.

In some markets, the lower-end Galaxy A26 also supports eSIM. However, the version sold through official channels in South Africa does not have this capability.

Region-specific features are common when it comes to Android manufacturers, and buyers should be aware of them when making purchasing decisions.

Xiaomi also has many sub-R5,000 smartphones in South Africa without NFC support, but which have NFC support in other countries.

With the increase in parallel-imported devices, consumers looking for features like tap payments support and eSIMs should carefully peruse the listing’s details or contact the retailer for assurance.