Truecaller under investigation in South Africa

South Africa’s Information Regulator says it is investigating complaints it has received against call screening platform Truecaller.

This comes after several companies and individuals lobbied the regulator to crack down on Truecaller in South Africa.

Businesses complained that Truecaller had harmed their companies by flagging their numbers on the platform and charging them a fee to be whitelisted.

“The Regulator has not received a request to ban Truecaller in South Africa, but we can confirm that we have received a complaint against Truecaller and we are investigating that complaint,” the regulator said.

It highlighted that its mandate only empowers the Information Regulator if Truecaller’s handling of personal information is not in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

“That is the only measure we can use to determine if there has been any wrongdoing. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the regulator will then make a pronouncement on this point,” it said.

In late June 2025, several companies and individuals approached the Information Regulator, requesting it to crack down on Truecaller.

One of the complainants identified itself as a small Internet service provider (ISP), and another appeared to be an Internet telephony provider. However, the others who complained did so anonymously.

None of the complainants shared details about their telemarketing strategy or their relationship to direct marketing.

“I hope that they get banned in South Africa,” the small ISP said.

“They create a platform where they allow anyone to say anything about your business, good or bad, even swear words.”

The Truecaller app features a setting through which users can block all calls flagged as spam by default, and businesses can pay to have their calls allowed through.

“For a ridiculous fee — $590/month for 5000 calls — they will whitelist your number so your business can get through to clients again,” the ISP said.

They added that the fee amounts to R2.18 extra per call that businesses must pay for customers’ phones to allow their calls.

Truecaller warning in South Africa

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director at Weksmans Attorneys

The complaints against Truecaller come after legal experts warned that the platform might have violated South African law.

According to Werksmans Attorneys director Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Truecaller was at odds with several POPIA provisions.

One issue stems from the platform’s past encouragement to users to upload their phone address books in exchange for access to additional features.

“Without a doubt, concerns can be raised from a POPIA perspective in relation to the manner and the purposes for which personal data is collected and processed via the Truecaller app,” Burger-Smidt said.

This is particularly concerning when the app is considered from the perspective of a business or person who has not registered for the service.

“From a data protection perspective, a responsible party, in this instance Truecaller, can only process the personal information of a data subject if he has a lawful basis to do so,” Burger-Smidt said.

“POPIA provides for lawful bases, which include: consent, compliance with a legal obligation, if there is a legitimate interest, and the performance of a contract.”

She added that one could argue that there are legitimate bases for processing the personal information of the individuals subscribing to the Truecaller service.

“However, on what basis are they processing all the contact information that the subscriber holds?” she questioned. “It is very difficult to motivate for this to be done on the basis of a legitimate interest.”

Burger-Smidt also highlighted the possibility that non-subscribers were unaware that their data had been uploaded and that Truecaller was using it.

While Truecaller offers a function allowing non-users to unlist the numbers, they may not know that their data has been collected in the first place.

“To this end, Truecaller should notify, by SMS or email, each person who is added to its database,” said Burger-Smidt.

That person may then be directed to the Truecaller privacy policy and be informed of their ability to delist.