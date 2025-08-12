Scammers posing as the taxman in South Africa

Fraudsters are posing as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to target taxpayers through various means, including spoofed websites, email addresses, and SMS phishing campaigns.

Discovery Bank recently warned its customers to beware of scam SMSes, emails, and phone calls from people impersonating SARS customs officials.

“Fraudsters target taxpayers by pretending to be SARS. Stay safe by avoiding suspicious links and never sharing your banking or personal details,” the bank said.

“Watch out for fake SMSes or emails claiming you’re owed a refund or being audited, often with links to phishing websites that look like SARS.”

It also warned customers to beware phone calls from fraudsters posing as SARS customs officials, demanding payment to release parcels, and spoofed emails asking for sensitive information.

Discovery Bank says these spoofed emails can come from addresses like [email protected] or [email protected].

It provided the following points that customers should remember to avoid falling victim to such scams:

Don’t click suspicious links or open attachments from unknown senders.

Never share your banking info, eFiling login, OTPs, or personal details through email, SMS, or phone.

If you have any doubts, contact Sars directly to verify any communication.

The bank’s warning comes after Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said fraudsters are using phishing techniques to access taxpayers’ eFiling profiles.

“You’ll get all kinds of notices saying ‘you have a refund due, please click here,’ and then ask you for personal information,” he said.

“Sars will never ask for personal details, and we caution taxpayers not to click through on links that appear in text messages because these will not be coming from Sars.”

The commissioner emphasised that Sars will never send links to users. However, taxpayers with concerns can contact the agency via several direct channels.

Kieswetter said people mustn’t respond if they are unsure about a message, adding that those who don’t have smartphones can use 47277 to receive an SMS directly from Sars.

This will allow them to request a statement of account, ask for their status, or find out if they have a tax refund due. They can also do this via WhatsApp at 800117277 or by dialling *134*7277#.

Smartphone users can access the Sars website securely at www.sars.gov.za, where they can access an online query system.

These users can also download the Sars app, which has a built-in AI agent that taxpayers can use to engage with the agency.

Threats and intimidation to trick taxpayers

Advocate Athaly Khan, head of Fraud Risk Management at Standard Bank

Standard Bank’s Fraud Risk Management division recently warned of fraudsters claiming to investigate customers’ tax return submissions, threatening them with criminal prosecution.

The scammers claim to have found tax return discrepancies and supply fabricated documents to support their claims.

Standard Bank’s warning came shortly after Sars announced that the 2025 tax filing season would run from 7 July to 20 October.

“Intimidation and manipulation tactics may be used to instil fear and panic so that you can follow their instructions,” says Standard Bank’s head of Fraud Risk Management, Athaly Khan.

Once the scammers are satisfied that the victim is convinced, they request money to make the case disappear.

Alternatively, they provide a fraudulent account number to which the victims must transfer “funds potentially due to Sars” to secure them while the “investigation” proceeds.

“In most of these cases, they claim to be in collaboration with the bank, law enforcement, or regulatory bodies,” said Standard Bank.

Khan added that fraudsters typically deploy bait communication via text, email, WhatsApp, or telephone call.

“The communication may indicate that you have a tax rebate, tax penalty, or that you are being investigated for contravening tax laws,” she said.

The bank also warned South Africans of other banking fraud tactics, including scammers claiming false changes to banking details, and highlighted common tactics like phishing, smishing, and QR code fraud.