Cellphone signal blockers in South African jails

South African correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald says his department is busy with a pilot project to deploy sophisticated signal blockers in priority prisons.

Speaking to BizNews, Groenewald explained that one of the challenges he has faced since taking on the role of minister surrounds the department’s budget.

“In correctional services, you have certain legislation and requirements you have to comply with, because it’s actually part of the criminal justice system,” the minister said.

“You cannot compromise on security. You need certain technical equipment, but it is costing quite a lot of money.”

Groenewald shared the example of cellphone use in South African prisons, which results in a lot of crime still being conducted from within prisons.

“Yes, there are many cellphones in our facilities, and people ask: well, why don’t you use a signal blocker?” he said.

“The problem is the old type of signal blockers, if you use that, it also affects the surrounding community. So you cannot use them.”

Groenewald explained that new, sophisticated technology can be used to limit signal blocking to the confines of a prison. However, such technology is expensive.

“We are now busy with a pilot project, rolling out to some priority prisons. We must do something because quite a lot of crime is still continuing from our prisons. We have to deal with that,” he said.

South African prisons have become a breeding ground for cybercrime, including fraud and extortion. One harrowing example was the Thabo Bester prison break in May 2022.

A former employee of G4S, the security company responsible for the daily operations at the Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester was held, revealed that the inmate received special treatment.

He explained that guards often found contraband, including cellphones, in Bester’s cell, adding that they would find the same contraband again in future searches, despite it having been confiscated previously.

It is believed that Bester devised his elaborate escape plan using a cell phone and other gadgets within the prison, while running an elaborate scam media empire.

The Thabo Bester saga

The photo published by GroundUp that proved Thabo Bester did not die in his prison cell.

Bester was arrested and imprisoned for sexually assaulting two models and murdering his girlfriend, Nomfundo Tiyhulu.

He pleaded guilty to the rape charges in 2011 and the murder in 2012, after which he was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

While in prison, Bester was behind a sham media and events company called 21st Century Media, which presented itself as a subsidiary of the multinational media group 21st Century Fox.

While Phumudzo Thenga was the company’s sole director, Bester reportedly played a hands-on role, sending instructions via text message while in prison.

The company came into the spotlight in 2018 following a media outcry when it falsely advertised that well-known actresses would be guest speakers at an event.

The actresses publicly rubbished the claims, and the event never took place. Thenga stepped away from the company, claiming Bester had scammed her.

In May 2022, Bester was declared dead after a fire broke out in his cell at the prison. It was assumed that the burnt remains in the cell were Bester’s.

When authorities searched the burnt cell, they discovered a laptop and an unauthorised cellphone among his belongings.

However, the body found in the cell was not Bester. A GroundUp article published in March 2023 included photos of Bester and accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, shopping at Sandton City.

Following public outcry, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Bester had escaped from prison.

Before the fire, Magudamana’s father, Zolili Sekeleni, hired a car from OR Tambo International Airport. The vehicle was used to carry a body from a hospital in Bloemfontein to the prison on 29 April 2022.

Magudamana had claimed the corpse, saying it was the child of an acquaintance’s brother. A fake funeral was held, and when police exhumed the coffin, they found three sacks of maize meal.

The body was placed in Bester’s cell before it was set alight. It was discovered that one of Bester’s accomplices, CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo, had disconnected the cameras covering his cell.

Using a cellphone played a key role in his elaborate prison escape, enabling him to bribe the prison warden, Senohe Matsoara and communicate with his accomplices.