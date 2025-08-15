Good news about CCTV restrictions in South Africa

South African civil action organisation AfriForum has announced that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality has revoked a controversial CCTV by-law.

The draft by-law, published in March 2025, proposed requiring people and companies installing CCTV cameras with views of public areas to first apply for approval from the municipality.

AfriForum took the issue to the Johannesburg High Court in July 2025, requesting that the draft by-law be declared unconstitutional, illegal, and invalid.

“In a letter from the metro’s legal representatives yesterday, it was confirmed that the process to repeal the by-law has already been initiated,” AfriForum said in a statement on Friday, 15 August 2025.

It added that the process will go before the Mayoral Committee and the Municipal Council at the end of the month.

“This is a massive win for the people of Johannesburg,” says AfriFroum chief spokesperson for community safety Jacques Broodryk.

“Community safety networks remain in the hands of the communities that built and funded them, and aren’t in the hands of a municipality that consistently fails to keep residents safe.”

AfriForum said the outcome proves the importance of civil society confronting unconstitutional overreach and pledged to continue defending community safety structures in South Africa.

The CCTV by-law sought to regulate and control closed-circuit television networks in public spaces and private property, and would have covered traditional CCTV cameras, drones, and body cameras.

AfriForum wasn’t the only civil action organisation to oppose the draft by-law through legal avenues; the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) did the same in July 2025.

“The notice of motion calls for the court to declare the city’s privately-owned closed-circuit television surveillance camera by-law invalid, unconstitutional, and set it aside,” said Outa.

Outa executive director Stefanie Fick highlighted several reasons behind the organisation’s legal challenge:

A lack of public participation

Conflict with section 156 of the Constitution regarding the powers of municipalities

A lack of rationality

Infringement of the constitutional rights to property, privacy, and freedom and security

“Given the extent and impact of the by-law, it appears that limited public participation took place, alternatively, that there was insufficient community participation,” she said.

“The City of Johannesburg may regulate its own CCTV camera systems as it deems fit, but it exceeds its powers by directly interfering with private property rights.”

Widespread criticism

In addition to receiving backlash from civil action organisations, anti-crime activists and private security players slammed the draft by-law.

Anti-crime activist and Crime Watch presenter Yusuf Abramjee alleged that there was an ulterior motive behind the by-law.

“This new by-law is here totally because social media has made the state’s failures in curbing crime too visible,” Abramjee said.

“I post hundreds of crime videos a month. If it weren’t for social media users like myself, residents would have no idea about the extent of crime in our country.”

Eblockwatch’s André Snyman highlighted cases where criminals would never have been caught without people sharing footage of public spaces from their own cameras.

“Security companies and community policing forums (CPFs) using CCTV footage to track and trace criminals are working,” Snyman said. “Why would you take this important tool away?”

However, City of Johannesburg public safety committee chairperson Sara Wissler defended the draft by-law, saying it would help authorities capture more criminals.

She used the example of a bank robbery in which the perpetrators fled the scene and went through a suburb where they then hit a mother and her baby in a stroller.

“If there is footage of this incident, the by-law will allow it to be shared with law enforcement but prevent people from sharing it on the Internet,” said Wissler.

“Imagine it was your wife and your child and people you don’t know are watching the footage of their deaths on the Internet.”

She explained that, through the by-law, CPFs and members of the public would have to approach law enforcement with a case number to access such footage.