South African businesses hit by 2,113 cyber attacks a week

Check Point Research has released its Global Threat Intelligence Report for July 2025, revealing that South Africa suffers 2,113 cyberattacks per organisation per week.

While the country wasn’t the most-targeted in Africa in July 2025, it featured in the top four most-targeted countries on the continent.

“In Africa, the top three most targeted sectors were telecommunications, government, and financial services, closely followed by energy and utilities,” said Check Point Research.

According to its data for African countries, Nigeria is hardest hit by cyberattacks, with 6,101 attacks per organisation per week, representing a 67% year-on-year increase.

Organisations in Kenya are the next most targeted, with 3,468 weekly attacks per organisation, followed by Angola, with 3,731 attacks per organisation per week.

Cyberattacks on companies in Kenya and Angola have declined year-on-year, by 25% and 34%, respectively.

According to Check Point Research, organisations in South Africa are hit by 2,113 weekly attacks, representing a 14% increase year over year.

Check Point Software Technologies’ African regional director, Lorna Hardie, described the figures as “particularly concerning”.

“While Africa rapidly rolls out digital transformation strategies, its cybersecurity defences are lagging. Prevention-first strategies, powered by AI, are the only way to stay ahead,” she said.

Cybercriminals have increasingly targeted organisations and government infrastructure in South Africa in recent years.

According to the Communication Risk Centre’s (Comric’s) Telecommunications Sector Report for 2025, government infrastructure faces around 3,312 weekly attacks.

The report highlights ransomware attacks, which involve attackers encrypting victims’ data and extorting them for a decryption key, as the most common.

According to Comric, cybercriminal activity costs the country roughly R2.2 billion annually. In the private sector, the average cost of a data breach reached nearly R50 million in 2023.

It reported that roughly 78% of businesses in South Africa experienced at least one cybersecurity incident in 2023.

Its report also highlights phishing scams as another common form of attack. Through phishing, fraudsters attempt to manipulate targets into revealing sensitive information.

According to Comric, phishing scams cost South Africa R200 million in 2023. It noted that synthetic identity fraud has also seen a significant uptick, increasing by 153%.

The average data breach costs R44 million in South Africa

IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach report revealed that data breaches cost South African businesses R44.2 million on average between March 2024 and February 2025.

While this represents a 17% decrease from the R53.1 million reported in the corresponding period last year, IBM noted that the average number of breached records increased from 22,600 to 23,445.

To compile its report, IBM analysed real-world data from over 600 organisations, including businesses in South Africa.

It said detection and escalation remained the most significant cost category for South African businesses, with an average cost of R17.5 million, followed by the cost of lost business at R13.1 million.

The average cost of organisations’ post-breach response was R12.54 million, while the cost of notifying customers and stakeholders was around R950,000.

“While total data breach costs have declined, these figures underline the financial exposure South African organisations still face across the breach lifecycle,” said IBM.

The firm said that, although average costs have declined, sector-specific costs remain elevated, with the financial sector experiencing the highest total costs.

“In 2025, the financial sector experienced the highest total cost of a breach at R70.2 million, followed by hospitality (R57.5 million) and services (R56.8 million),” it said.

In the reporting period, IBM highlighted third-party and supply chain compromises as the most common initial causes of data breaches.

These breaches accounted for 17% of incidents and averaged R29.6 million, while compromised credentials, phishing, and denial-of-service attacks comprised 13% of breaches.

These attack vectors carried average costs of R48.0 million, R50.4 million, and R38.8 million, respectively.

According to IBM, adopting data security or protection software, increasing the use of AI insights, and shifting to DevSecOps practices help reduce data breach costs.