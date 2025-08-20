Warning to South Africans banking on their phones

South Africans who use their smartphones to receive one-time pins (OTPs) for banking transactions or to access important accounts should ensure these do not appear on their lock screens.

Criminals with access to someone’s device could use the feature to perform banking transactions or make changes to their accounts, with devastating financial consequences for their victims.

In recent years, South African banks have started moving away from sending OTPs in SMSs, which can be susceptible to interception.

However, although solutions like 3D Secure and in-app transaction verifications have become preferable, some still use OTPs as a fallback or secondary option.

In a recent column for News24, financial journalist Maya Fisher-French explains how one FNB client lost R118,000 after his phone and wallet were stolen from his car.

By the time he arrived home and called FNB on his wife’s phone to block his cards, the criminals had already transferred money to EasyBet and Hollywood Bets.

FNB primarily uses in-app verification to approve transactions, but the client’s phone received SMS OTPs, which the criminals could read without unlocking his smartphone

FNB said it only sends OTPs via SMS to confirm certain online banking transactions. The bank also told Fisher-French that the visibility of OTPs on a locked smartphone screen was due to a device-level security setting.

“Customers are responsible for disabling message previews on their devices, and it is imperative that this is done to protect their security in case of a lost or stolen phone,” the bank said.

All major smartphone manufacturers provide settings that allow users to hide content like OTPs from showing up on their lock screen.

At least two of South Africa’s most popular brands — Apple and Samsung — hide the content of notifications on the lock screen by default.

However, users who want to be able to glance at their lock screen to see notifications might toggle the setting to show content without necessarily considering the implications on security.

Taking OTPs off your lock screen

Samsung users can prevent content from notifications — including OTPs — from showing up on their lock screen by navigating to “Lock screen notifications” in the Notifications section of the Settings app.

Users can turn off notifications on the lock screen completely, or if they only want to prevent the content from being shown, they can toggle the “Hide Content” button.

Several other Android manufacturers also allow users to toggle the content of lock screen notifications under the “Lock screen notifications” section of the Notifications section of their Settings app.

Some manufacturers might use slightly different names for the feature. For example, Google has put the option under “Notifications on lock screen” within the Notifications section.

Another popular Android brand in South Africa — Honor — calls the setting “Show but hide contents” on its Settings app’s notification page. Xiaomi has a dedicated “Auto hide OTP on Lock Screen” setting.

On iPhone, the setting for showing content on the lock screen is called “Show Previews,” which can also be found under the Notification section of the Settings app.

iPhone users may not realise that their content is hidden by default, as Apple’s Face ID system automatically reveals the content once it detects an enrolled user’s face looking at the screen.

With most Android smartphones, facial recognition is not considered secure enough for sensitive apps and settings.

People with notification content on the lock screen switched off will only see the information after unlocking their device with a fingerprint scan, pin, or pattern.

Smartwatch users should also be aware that the app notification content, including OTPs, can also be shown on these devices.

While some manufacturers might synchronise settings between the smartphone and smartwatches, this is not always the case.

Therefore, disabling notifications from certain apps on your smartwatch may be necessary if you are concerned that thieves could also make off with your smartwatch.