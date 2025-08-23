Warning about SIM swap fraud in South Africa

Communications Risk Information Centre (Comric) CEO Thokozani Mvelase says SIM swap fraud is one of the leading tactics criminals use to scam and steal money from unsuspecting customers.

Speaking to SABC News, Mvelase explained that SIM swap fraud can be complex. However, fraudsters can find the information they require relatively easily.

“The issue of the SIM swap. It is very complicated. There are always gaps in terms of where your information is available. You probably leave it on social media pages,” he said.

“That forms part of the intelligence that the organisations can have. They can act as if they’re you and call your carrier as if you’ve lost your phone and request a SIM swap.”

However, he noted that the information they find about victims online may not be sufficient to answer all the questions a network operator will ask to process a SIM swap.

“Now they have some background information about you, some of the questions that might be asked, they might be able to answer,” said Mvelase.

“At the same time, while they’re calling your network operator, one of them, because it’s never one person, it’s a syndicate, may be calling you simultaneously.”

By calling you simultaneously, the scammer impersonating a victim on a call to the network operator will relay questions to a second individual, who asks similar questions while on the phone with the victim.

“Whatever the questions your network operator asks, the other criminal is going to ask you those,” he said.

In July 2025, Comric’s 2025 Telecommunications Sector Report revealed that fraud linked to the sector cost South Africa roughly R5.3 billion in 2024.

It highlighted SIM swap, subscription, and identity fraud as the most prominent telecommunications sector threats to South Africans.

However, Mvelase said network operators are working to crack down on SIM swap fraud to reduce its impact.

“One of the other things that network operators are now pushing is the issue of biometric and two-factor authentication,” he said.

“They’ve increased the security protocols for authentication to make sure we don’t have a lot of SIM swap leakage. We’ve reduced them over time.”

SIM swap fraud loophole in South Africa

In an earlier telecommunications sector report, Comric highlighted that SIM swap incidents accounted for nearly 60% of mobile banking fraud cases in 2023, with 5,709 reported incidents.

Much of this likely resulted from fraudsters exploiting a loophole in the SIM swap process, which enabled them to process such requests without the victim being able to prevent them.

Some mobile network operators require customers to actively opt out if they receive a SIM swap request rather than requiring them to opt in.

After notifying customers that a SIM swap had been requested on their account, the subscriber had to actively respond to the notification within a specified amount of time.

However, this is particularly problematic when customers are overseas without SMS roaming or in a different time zone, and the opt-out message is sent while they’re asleep.

The mobile network operators themselves aren’t entirely to blame. South Africa’s most prominent networks, MTN and Vodacom, tried to change the process from opt-out to opt-in in April 2016.

Had they been successful, the issue of fraudulent SIM swaps would have been avoided. However, Cell C took the networks to court and argued that their practices were unlawful under 2005 porting regulations.

Cell C said the percentage of porting requests that failed due to the change shot up from 1.5% to 60% for customers wanting to switch from Vodacom to Cell C.

A possible factor in this was the relatively short timeframe operators allowed customers to approve a request. Vodacom required a response within 40 minutes, while MTN wanted one in 30 minutes.

Vodacom settled with Cell C and switched back to the opt-out approach, while MTN continued the court fight, which it lost and was forced to switch back to opt-out as well.