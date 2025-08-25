South Africa faces a growing new threat

Deputy communications minister Mondli Gungubele says South Africa must prepare for the age of artificial intelligence (AI) to protect the public against scams and cybercrime.

Presenting his keynote address at the Guardians of the Digital World panel on AI and cybersecurity at the University of Witwatersrand, he outlined the role of universities in achieving this protection.

“The localisation agenda cannot succeed without the intellectual energy of our campuses,” said Gungubele.

“We must prepare South Africa for the age of AI. We must do so in a way that protects privacy, secures our people from scams and cyberattacks, ensures transparency, and shares the benefits widely.”

He added that universities are responsible for producing the engineers needed to harden cybersecurity in an era of AI-accelerated cyberattacks.

“We need social scientists and ethicists to help us design norms and safeguards that protect human dignity,” said Gungubele.

“We need researchers to design watermarking tools that expose deepfakes before they spread.”

Scammers can use AI for various purposes, including creating deepfakes impersonating prominent people and conducting phishing campaigns.

Generative AI can replicate videos and voices and generate text. For example, in phishing, a text generator may be used to perfect the language of a company that the impersonator is impersonating to scam people.

FNB recently warned of a scam in which fraudsters used AI-generated voice, video, or text to impersonate bank staff or family members and steal money from customers’ bank accounts.

“In some cases, the scams can be incredibly sophisticated, leveraging deepfakes, voice synthesis, and automated chatbots to appear more legitimate,” said FNB.

“As a result, the losses can be substantial, and some victims may lose millions before realising they’ve been scammed.”

The bank shared various examples of AI’s use in scams, such as an investment scam where a bogus CEO or financial advisor appears in a video endorsing a deceitful investment scheme.

It also warned that fraudsters can use AI to create convincing emails impersonating top-level executives to trick employees into transferring large sums of money.

Another major AI threat in South Africa

In May 2025, associate professor Andy Carolin at the University of Johannesburg’s English department said AI posed a significant threat to the credibility of tertiary qualifications in South Africa.

“I think that we’re much closer to a crisis than many of us are willing to acknowledge, and it’s worth pointing out that this is not fear-mongering,” he said.

“I have no doubt that students use ChatGPT to submit written work, but what sets the large language model apart from others is that there is just no way to prove it.”

He explained that using AI in varsity assignments is different from plagiarism, which can be traced back to specific sources and compared to a student’s submission.

He added that AI detectors like Grammarly or Scriber only provide a surface claim of AI use, making it difficult to prove any wrongdoing.

In August 2025, the University of Cape Town revealed that it had scrapped the use of AI detection software, partly for this very reason.

Sukaina Walji, director at the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching, explained that AI detection tools aren’t reliable enough to use confidently.

“We decided to discontinue the use of the AI Turnitin Detector score for a number of reasons. The main reason is that, in our experience, these tools are not reliable enough,” she said.

She explained that, given the sophistication of AI tools, distinguishing between human and AI writing is becoming increasingly complex.

“What we are finding is that there are a lot of false positives, where students are accused of using AI when in fact they haven’t, but also false negatives,” said Walji.

“These are just not reliable tools for us to feel comfortable to continue using them in the teaching and learning ecosystem.”

However, according to Carolin, more students are graduating after barely engaging with the prescribed course material.

“We risk an ever-increasing number of students who hold certificates that fraudulently certify their mastery of skills and content knowledge that some may have only barely attempted,” he said.