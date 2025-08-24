Controversial tech company that sponsored a South African sports team forced into provisional liquidation

The Western Cape High Court has placed the controversial trading platform and former Bafana Bafana sponsor Banxso in provisional liquidation.

Carol Wentzel, a pensioner, brought the winding-up application after responding to an online advertisement featuring Elon Musk and losing a substantial portion of her life savings on the platform.

Wentzel was one of several people who reported losing substantial sums on Banxso’s platform this way. Another is Advocate Petra van Niekerk, who said she lost her life savings and now represents other victims.

Investigations revealed that many of the victims had fallen for deepfake videos featuring billionaires Elon Musk, Johann Rupert, and Nicky Oppenheimer, which were placed by a company called Immediate Matrix.

Some of these advertisements promised profits of up to R300,000 per month from an investment of R4,700. However, they also disappear once clicked, erasing the trail of evidence.

Banxso has denied any affiliation to, or benefiting from, the advertisements placed by Immediate Matrix, saying the scammers had exploited its good name to con people out of their money.

“In investigating the nefarious strategies of Immediate Matrix, it became apparent their operations were intricately designed to misuse the trust and legitimacy of reputable platforms, including Banxso,” it said.

“This malpractice was aimed at deceiving individuals by creating a false association with our established and secure trading environment. We categorically deny any benefit or consent to these actions from our end.”

Asked how Immediate Matrix benefited from the scam, Banxso said its investigation revealed that they harvested personal data and tried to sell people a fake trading program, or “bot”.

“They sought to exploit unsuspecting individuals by capturing sensitive financial information during the account creation process on our platform,” it said.

“This attempt was swiftly identified and nullified by Banxso’s robust security measures, ensuring the safety and integrity of our client’s data remained uncompromised.”

Secondly, after account creation, victims were approached privately with offers to purchase a so-called automated trading bot.

“This bot was marketed as a guaranteed path to financial success, preying on the hopes and trust of individuals newly affiliated with our platform,” Banxso said.

“It is essential to highlight that this auto trader was entirely fictitious, designed solely to further exploit and defraud.”

However, Wentzel and others said that after signing up, they were contacted by people who identified themselves as Banxso agents.

These agent encouraged them to make ever-increasing investments until, one day, all their funds were wiped out by apparent trading losses.

FSCA pulls licences

Banxso previously sponsored the South African national football team, Bafana Bafana

After mounting reports, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) provisionally withdrew Banxso’s trading licence on 16 October 2024.

The FSCA brought the matter to the Financial Intelligence Centre’s attention earlier, prompting it to place a hold on seven Banxso bank accounts.

On 4 October 2024, Banxso approached the Western Cape High Court for an order lifting the hold on the bank accounts. On 8 October 2024, the court ruled against Banxso, maintaining the hold.

The FSCA also brought the matter to the attention of the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit. On 14 October 2024, the National Director of Public Prosecutions successfully applied for a preservation order of the funds in the bank accounts.

On 8 November, the court set aside this order, unfreezing R100 million in Banxso’s bank accounts. However, these funds may only be used to migrate clients to an alternative financial services provider.

In July 2025, the FSCA permanently withdrew Banxso’s licences, saying it contravened various financial sector laws and no longer meets the requirements to be a financial services provider.

It found that Banxso misappropriated client funds, provided false and misleading information to clients and the FSCA, and did not act in the best interests of clients.

The FSCA also provisionally withdrew Afrimarkets Capital’s licence. Afrimarkets and Banxso are linked through common directorships and key persons.

Afrimarkets said it was engaging with the FSCA to resolve the matter, emphasising that no finding had been made against it.

“Whilst there may be certain overlapping stakeholders, Afrimarkets and Banxso are, and have always been, distinct legal and operational entities,” Afrimarkets said.

“There are no shared platforms, client accounts, or regulatory operations between the two.”

Banxso denies insolvency

In opposing the liquidation, Banxso said it remains solvent and can return all customer funds, should they wish to withdraw, if its assets are unfrozen.

However, Judge Andre La Grange ruled that there was a prima facie case that Banxso was operating a criminal enterprise.

“On a conspectus of all the evidence, I am satisfied that Wentzel has established on a prima facie basis, that Banxso does not operate within the confines of the law, and its business model is illegal,” La Grange said.

Banxso expressed disappointment with the order and said it would immediately pursue an appeal and “all legal remedies”.

“Our clients’ interests are of paramount importance,” a company spokesperson said.

“We will do everything necessary to secure a just and equitable outcome and prevent the dissipation of client funds.”

Banxso said liquidation would have severe operational, economic, and social consequences for its employees, service providers, and thousands of clients.

It said its shareholders, board, and management remain united in their determination to protect clients, safeguard funds, and restore stability.