Vumacam takes to South Africa’s skies

Security camera surveillance provider Vumacam has partnered with Drone Force, a docked drone provider, in a move it says will help it improve surveillance and situational awareness.

Vumacam described the partnership as a bold step forward in the fight against crime, adding that criminals now truly have nowhere to hide.

“This partnership introduces a formidable new dimension of intelligent, integrated security,” it said.

Vumacam says this combination of its technology, which provides unmatched ground-level intelligence, and Drone Force, which will provide aerial coverage and situational awareness, is highly beneficial.

“The result: elevated protection, faster response times, and seamless coverage across both urban and private environments,” it says.

Drone Force specialises in deploying CAA-compliant unmanned aircraft systems housed in docking stations that enable remote operation.

“These ‘drone-in-a-box’ solutions can launch, land, and recharge themselves, ensuring constant readiness in most weather conditions, day or night,” says Vumacam.

It said the drone systems are compliant, secure, and ethically operated, with approval from the South African Civil Aviation Authority and accreditation from the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.

Vumacam said this guarantees that every deployment will follow strict legal and ethical protocols, while complementing and supporting its platform-driven security solutions and extending coverage.

Drone Force CEO David De Lima said combining the technologies will provide a complete picture of criminal activities, adding that criminals will “truly have nowhere to hide”.

Vumacam provided an example of one operation in which a Drone Force pilot identified a fire during an aerial patrol.

“Within minutes, a K9 Unit was deployed, uncovering a suspect burning stolen cables. The drone continued to monitor the scene while ground units responded,” it said.

The Drone Force pilot’s actions led to the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen cables.

Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock says the partnership is a natural extension of the company’s mission to provide quality security intelligence.

“With Drone Force, we are taking surveillance to new heights,” he says.

“Together, we combine ground-based intelligence with aerial superiority, ensuring faster interventions, smarter resource allocation, and ultimately, safer communities.”

The companies will monitor incidents from public spaces to private estates, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

Nailing criminals in Gauteng

Launch of Vumacam partnership with Jozi Trails NPC. From left to right: Michael Varney — Chief Commercial Officer, Vumacam; Lombard Shirindzi — Executive Manager: Environmental Conservation Department, City Parks & Zoo — Acting MD; Albert van Urk – Chairperson, Jozi Trails

The Vumacam system has helped deter crime in hotspots in Gauteng and led to the interception of several criminals involved in traffic light tampering, cable theft, and hijacking incidents.

According to Vumacam chief commercial officer Michael Varney, the system incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to identify unusual activity and report it to law enforcement agencies and private security.

He added that Vumacam’s investment in densifying its network at crime hotspots in Gauteng had paid off, helping to flush criminals out of the areas.

“Our network has been densified in specific areas. As soon as the network goes live, you then see the crime move out of the area,” said Varney.

He said Vumacam planned to continue densifying its network across crime hotspots in the province, adding that the system had helped prevent crime and intercept criminals.

It incorporates AI through an algorithm applied to its camera feeds, which identifies unusual behaviour around traffic lights and notifies security and law enforcement agencies.

“If you have people loitering around a traffic light for longer than would be normal for a pedestrian to be waiting to cross the road, for instance, an alert is created,” said Varney.

“That alert presents itself in both private security control rooms as well as the public sector.”