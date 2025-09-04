Good news about controversial CCTV laws in South Africa

The City of Johannesburg has repealed its CCTV bylaw, which would have required people and companies installing camera systems with public views to first apply for approval from the municipality.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which launched a legal challenge to prevent the bylaw’s enforcement, welcomed the decision in a statement.

Its legal challenge accompanied a similar challenge from the South African Property Owners’ Association (Sapoa).

“In July 2025, both Outa and Sapoa launched legal challenges against the bylaw, warning the City that the bylaw infringed on residents’ rights and added red tape without improving public safety,” Outa said.

It added that the metro is reported to have repealed the bylaw at its council meeting on 2 September 2025.

“Outa will not proceed with its legal action but will seek costs, formalised as an order of court, as the City chose to fight instead of heeding calls to repeal earlier,” it said.

Advocate Stefanie Fick, executive director at the civil action organisation, described the decision as a victory for common sense.

“It was never about public safety — it was about squeezing law-abiding residents for more money,” she said.

“It should not take a court case to force the City to do the right thing. Leaders should listen to their residents before passing laws that make life harder.”

Outa said the metro’s council would better serve residents if it prioritised fixing decaying infrastructure and service delivery rather than finding new ways to extract money from them.

“Why this bylaw was passed in the first place remains a mystery: was it incompetence, arrogance in thinking residents wouldn’t notice, or a desperate attempt to raise funds?” questioned Fick.

“Either way, it highlights the need for better leadership — leaders who put Joburg residents ahead of their own pockets.”

The metro’s council passed the bylaw on 21 February 2025, sparking criticism from private security players in Johannesburg.

If pursued, it would have forced property owners with private CCTV systems to register with the police and pay annual fees.

It would have also forced owners to get an engineer’s sign-off, blocked owners from sharing footage, and required that the metro have access to such footage.

Warnings from private security players and anti-crime activists

Following the City of Johannesburg’s council’s passing of the bylaw, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and Eblockwatch’s André Snyman warned that it would harm community-driven crime-fighting.

Abramjee, who is also the host of Crime Watch, alleged that there was an ulterior motive behind the bylaw.

“This new bylaw is here totally because social media has made the state’s failures in curbing crime too visible,” he said.

“I post hundreds of crime videos a month. If it weren’t for social media users like myself, residents would have no idea about the extent of crime in our country.”

He questioned how the local government, for which public safety should be a priority, could want to stop him from sharing footage that is in the public interest.

Snyman said there are many examples of incidents where criminals would never have been caught if it weren’t for people sharing their CCTV footage.

“Security companies and community policing forums using CCTV footage to track and trace criminals are working,” Snyman said. “Why would you take this important tool away?”

The metro’s public safety committee chairperson, Sara Wissler, defended the bylaw’s passing, explaining that footage shared online could be traumatic for some individuals.

She used the example of a bank robbery in which the perpetrators fled from the scene and drove through a suburb where they hit a mother and her baby in a stroller.

“If there is footage of this incident [from a private CCTV camera facing the street], the bylaw will allow it to be shared with law enforcement but prevent people from sharing it on the Internet,” said Wissler.

“Imagine it was your wife and your child, and people you don’t know are watching the footage of their deaths on the Internet.”

Wissler said registration would be free, and the city could not access registered cameras remotely. It can only demand footage from the cameras if it believes it will assist in a crime investigation.