Important information about 2024 Matric results leak

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says the leak of the 2024 matric results was not due to cybercrime but was likely due to a third-party higher education institution leaking the information.

Gwarube’s spokesperson told City Press that the department’s data system had no leaks, adding that suspicions point to higher education institutes, which got the results days before the official release.

The spokesperson, Lukhanyo Vangqa, added that the department received no complaints about contradictory results, indicating that no matriculants’ marks were tampered with.

The department fed higher education institutions and public universities the results on 6 January 2025, with the official release on 14 January.

However, on 12 January, it was reported that the Edumarks website was selling the results for R99.90 per person.

“After the department learnt that the results were being sold online, it immediately instructed the government’s IT office to determine whether its IT infrastructure had been compromised,” said Vangqa.

“However, no one had gained access to the systems.”

He said the department will appoint an independent forensic company to examine the computer systems of all the country’s higher education institutions.

“This is being done so that we can determine with certainty that the breach was at Universities South Africa or at one of the higher education institutions,” said Vangqa.

Universities South Africa is the umbrella body managing the country’s 26 public universities.

The spokesperson added that the department is considering not feeding institutions the results early in future, unless they can prove that their security systems have been upgraded.

The Department of Basic Education previously said it had launched an investigation into Edumarks in January 2025.

At the time, the minister said the leak may have occurred when her department shared the results with stakeholders.

“We are investigating at DBE whether or not our processes have been subject to a breach. If the process comes from our side, we will deal with it. If it is any of our people, we will deal with it,” she said.

“If the breach has come from the act of sharing the results with certain stakeholders, which we need to do for seamless distribution of the results, then we will deal with that.”

21-year-old arrested for leaking data

Siviwe Gwarube, Minister of Basic Education

Two university computer science students, WKirav Doolabh and Veer Gosai, exposed the data leak after discovering the Edumarks website.

They found that Edumarks had been sending out reports since Saturday, 11 January 2025, and asked the Department of Basic Education to verify the website’s legitimacy.

In feedback to the students, the department initially alleged Edumarks was a “bogus “business offering a service it could not deliver.

However, it said that if the website’s claims were true, it was “committing fraud on multiple levels” by colluding with individuals who had unauthorised access to matric marks databases.

The students continued their investigation and figured out that the website was using results from the original matric results database sent out earlier in January.

To verify whether the data was legitimate, they bought the marks of a matric from the class of 2024, which Edumarks emailed to them at 16:06 on 11 January 2025.

On 17 January 2025, the Hawks arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the Edumarks website after raiding a house in Hillcrest, Johannesburg, with a search and seizure warrant.

“The Hawks proceeded to the identified premises where a 21-year-old young man and his parents are residing,” the law enforcement agency said.

“During the search, various electronic gadgets and an unlicensed shotgun with live ammunition were found.”

The Hawks said the suspect had been detained for the unlawful possession of a firearm and that further investigation into the results leakage would continue.

MyBroadband established that the Edumarks director was Hafil Dawood.

Dawood wrote to the Daily News in August 2024, sharing details about the Edumarks platform and saying it was designed to streamline the retrieval of results for learners.

“Although we are a small group, we are eager to collaborate with the DBE to explore more efficient methods for accessing matric results,” he said at the time.

When news of the criminal investigation into Edumarks first broke, MyBroadband contacted Dawood for comment. However, he did not respond to our query.