Warning to people buying or renting property in South Africa

Cybercriminals exploit email, online platforms, and trust between parties to intercept funds or steal information. With large sums at stake, the impact on buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and managing agents can be devastating.

That is according to Solver Property Services, a managing agent established in 2005 that operates in Gauteng, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Convenience and speed are driving transactions online. From buying and selling homes to renting apartments or managing sectional title schemes, digital communication has become the norm,” Solver said.

“But with this shift comes a serious risk: cybercrime in property transactions is on the rise.”

Fraudsters are drawn to property because of the high-value transactions and the urgency often associated with them. Their tactics include email interception, impersonation, urgency scams, and rental fraud.

Email interception — Hackers gain access to emails, alter banking details, and redirect payments.

— Hackers gain access to emails, alter banking details, and redirect payments. Impersonation — Fraudsters pose as conveyancers, landlords, tenants, or managing agents, sending realistic but fraudulent instructions.

— Fraudsters pose as conveyancers, landlords, tenants, or managing agents, sending realistic but fraudulent instructions. Urgency scams — Victims are pressured into making immediate payments “to finalise a deal” or “secure a property”.

— Victims are pressured into making immediate payments “to finalise a deal” or “secure a property”. Rental fraud — Fake property listings trick tenants into paying deposits for homes that either don’t exist or don’t belong to the advertiser.

“When selling or buying property in South Africa, cybercrime risk is particularly high because large, once-off transfers are involved,” Solver said.

Buyers are often duped into paying funds into fraudulent bank accounts after receiving intercepted or spoofed emails, whereas sellers may be targeted with fake proof of payment or fraudulent transfer requests.

“Always verify bank details directly with your conveyancer or property practitioner over the phone, using an official number,” Solver cautioned.

The rental market has also become a prime hunting ground for cybercriminals, with landlords and tenants alike targeted.

Landlords may face fraudulent tenant applications using stolen identities or be impersonated by scammers collecting fake deposits.

Tenants often encounter rental scams where fraudsters advertise properties online, request upfront deposits, and then disappear.

“Never pay deposits before viewing a property in person and confirming ownership or agency representation with a trusted managing agent,” said Solver.

Insurance and liability

The rise in business email compromise (BEC) fraud has resulted in the Legal Practitioners’ Indemnity Insurance Fund excluding insurance for cybercrime-related claims since 1 July 2016.

At the time, the fund said it had observed a significant increase in cybercrime-related claims since 2014.

Before 2016, the fund had paid out R21.08 million in claims. During the first quarter of that year, this rose to R30 million.

Therefore, conveyancing attorneys and other legal practitioners had to take out separate insurance to cover them for cybersecurity-related incidents.

In 2023, the High Court of South Africa ruled that Edward Nathan Sonnebergs (ENS) was liable for the R5.5 million a customer lost during a 2019 BEC attack.

Crucially, it was the customers’ email account that was hacked. The judgment set a dangerous precedent for any business that invoices people by email.

The ruling was overturned in the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2024, when acting judge Fathima Dawood stated that the customer should have taken responsibility for failing to protect herself against a known risk.

Dawood ruled that the High Court had erred in extending liability because of the real danger of indeterminate liability.

Had the Supreme Court upheld the original ruling, creditors would have been legally obliged to guard against their customers’ email accounts being hacked.

To protect against this kind of fraud, Solver offered steps that buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and managing agents could take:

Verify all banking details independently before transferring money. Be sceptical of urgent requests for immediate payment. Use strong digital protection — passwords, two-factor authentication, antivirus, and firewalls. Educate trustees, owners, and staff on recognising phishing and impersonation attempts. Follow formal processes — for example, dual sign-off for all scheme payments and confirmation of bank changes.

“Cybercrime in property transactions is not a distant risk — it’s happening across South Africa every day,” Solver said.

“But with vigilance, strong processes, and secure systems, buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and Managing Agents can significantly reduce their exposure.”