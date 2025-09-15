Critical threat to one of South Africa’s most important industries

South Africa’s mining sector faces escalating cybersecurity threats that jeopardise not only operational continuity and data integrity, but also worker safety and national economic stability.

That is the warning from Martin Fernandes, business development manager for Africa in operational technology at cybersecurity company Fortinet.

“South Africa’s mining sector, long a cornerstone of the national economy, has, after two consecutive quarters of decline, finally turned positive again,” said Fernandes.

“With Stats SA’s release of the Q2 GDP statistics on 9 September, there is renewed hope for the industry’s health and its vital role in the nation’s economic stability.”

Q2 mining output grew by 3.7%, the fastest pace since the first quarter of 2021 (4.4%). This came after mining entered a technical recession following a contraction in the first quarter of 2025.

While commodity prices and logistical constraints remain risks to the sector, Fortinet warned that cyberattacks were a less visible but equally critical rising threat.

“As the sector increasingly digitises, it becomes a high-value target for a diverse range of cybercriminals,” Fernandes said.

He explained that the mining sector’s vulnerability stems from a distinct overarching challenge: the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT).

“Traditionally, IT systems, such as ERP, cloud and analytics platforms, and OT systems, which control physical processes like excavators, conveyors, and ventilation, were kept separate,” said Fernandes.

“Today, these systems are rapidly converging, including with the introduction of IoT sensors and devices that support various underlying connectivity options and protocols.”

This has increased the attack surface and complexity in securing mining ecosystems. As a result, traditional security approaches aren’t good enough.

“The risks to OT are very serious. Cyberattacks on these systems can lead to production disruption, equipment damage, and, most critically, safety hazards for employees,” Fernandes said.

“A ransomware attack that shuts down a processing plant could halt production and impact revenue, while an attack that compromises safety controls could have life-threatening consequences for those working underground.”

Equally, the interception and manipulation of operational telemetry could impact decision-making based on manipulated or withheld information.

Sophisticated digital threats targeting mining organisations

According to Fernandes, the effectiveness of traditional security controls was increasingly being challenged by the latest technologies being adopted to boost productivity and improve sustainability.

These include cloud-based third-party solutions such as condition-based analytics, digital twins, and AI.

Coupled with alternative connectivity options such as mobile 3G, 4G, and 5G, the flow of operational data is being extended beyond a company’s operational and even organisational boundaries.

“It is a sobering reality that while the sector grapples with the pressures of economic volatility and infrastructure shortfalls, digital threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated,” said Fernandes.

He highlighted that the 2025 Fortinet Global Threat Landscape Report found a 16.71% increase in reconnaissance, where cybercriminals deploy automated scanning to map exposed services.

“Of these, Modbus TCP, an industrial Protocol encapsulated in IP communications, constitutes 1.6% (over 18 billion) of the total reconnaissance scans detected,” Fernandes said.

“The risk becomes more pronounced when coupled with the wide range of publicly available exploitation toolkits.”

Additionally, cybercriminals were increasingly using generative AI, which allows even the most inexperienced actors to build and customise exploitation scripts.

“Ransomware operators, hacktivists, and even state-sponsored actors are now targeting mining organisations to disrupt economies, steal intellectual property, and demand large ransoms,” warned Fernandes.

To secure this vital national asset, Fernandes argued that a comprehensive and integrated cybersecurity strategy is essential.

“Mining organisations must move beyond a piecemeal approach to security and adopt a holistic, platform-based strategy that provides end-to-end visibility and control across both IT and OT environments.”