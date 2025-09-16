Important information about “new” ATM scam in South Africa

Four of South Africa’s major banks say an alleged scam tactic to exploit ATM-based instant cash transfers to mobile numbers was not possible — at least not on their machines.

A Facebook page called The Bulletin recently posted an “ATM Scam Alert” detailing a “sneaky trick” used by criminals to steal ATM users’ money.

The page describes itself as a community news outlet based in Secunda, Mpumalanga, and has over 100,000 followers.

The page alleged there was a new trend in which scammers ran ahead of people at ATMs and started making Cash Send/eWallet withdrawals to their own numbers, usually for an amount of R3,000.

After walking away, the intended victim inserts their bank card and enters their PIN, supposedly authorising the transfer.

“They’ll get the SMS, grab the cash, and you only notice after your money is gone,” The Bulletin said.

The page advised people to always press the “Cancel” button repeatedly at an ATM before inserting their card and to ensure the machine’s screen was showing the main menu when inserting their card.

In addition to the Facebook group, the warning was shared on several other online platforms, including Telegram channels for communities in Pretoria.

However, MyBroadband followed up with major banks in South Africa, and based on their feedback, it does not appear to be a workable scam technique.

FNB and Standard Bank confirmed that their ATMs require customers to insert their cards and enter a PIN before entering the details of an eWallet or Instant Money transaction.

Standard Bank said its Instant Money voucher redemption process was separate from a card transaction, and each transaction flow had security validations and approval controls.

“When you initiate a card transaction, the Instant Money transaction is terminated,” the bank said. “Transaction screens will also time out and terminate the transaction if there is no action from the customer.”

An Absa spokesperson also said the scenario described in the social media post was false and not technically possible.

“Absa’s ATMs do not allow multiple sessions. If a customer walks away mid-transaction, the session automatically times out and cancels,” they said.

“While a session is active, the card reader closes, and no other customer can insert a card or perform a cardless transaction until the previous session ends.”

Shoulder-surfing is the real danger

Capitec also said the tactic described was impossible at its ATMs. “Send Cash is a cardless transaction using a reference number and a 4-digit secret code,” the bank said.

“There is no step where a card can be inserted in the middle of that flow and the ATM dispenses the exact amount set by the sender.”

Capitec Send Cash recipients cannot choose a different amount or request a partial withdrawal. The bank said the realistic risk at ATMs was shoulder surfing or social engineering.

“A criminal nearby sees or tricks you into revealing the reference number and 4-digit secret code, then redeems the cash in a separate session before you do,” Capitec said.

“This is a known ATM-adjacent tactic across the industry, rather than the mechanism described in the viral post.”

Nedbank and TymeBank do not appear to support initialising their respective mobile number-based cash transfer features at ATMs.

Customers can only use their mobile banking apps, cellphone banking, or browser-based Internet banking for this purpose.

General ATM safety guidelines

While most of South Africa’s banks have been closing ATMs in recent years, many people still rely on these machines for deposits, withdrawals, and other transactions.

Absa, Capitec, and FNB advised customers to never accept unsolicited help from strangers near ATMs and to always remain vigilant.

“Stand as close as possible to the ATM when transacting and never let anyone stand close or distract you whilst transacting,” FNB said.

“When transacting, cover the ATM keypad with your hand as scammers can place cameras to record your PIN as you punch it in.”

Furthermore, people should not enter their PIN on a screen unfamiliar to them and carefully read the instructions on the screen before entering their PIN.

“If nothing is suspicious, and once cash has been withdrawn safely, immediately place it out of sight,” FNB said.

“Avoid handling cash in public view and secure your wallet or handbag before leaving the ATM.”

Capitec advised people using its Send Cash feature to treat the reference number and 4-digit secret code like cash.

“Never share them and shield your phone and the ATM screen from view,” it said. “Have your code ready before you approach the ATM, or step away to generate it in private.”

“If you suspect the code was seen or shared, immediately reset the secret code if the cash hasn’t been collected yet, call our 24-hour Client Care Centre on 086 010 2043 to place a hold on the voucher.”

In addition, clients should avoid using ATMs that look tampered with or behaved strangely. “Stop and use a different machine or collect at a participating retailer instead,” Capitec said.