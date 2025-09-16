Big problem with bank crime in South Africa

Last year, less than 0.6% of banking-related cybercrimes in South Africa were reported to the police, according to official crime statistics and the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).

Sabric’s latest Annual Report found that the number of incidents of cybercrime on bank accounts increased from 52,584 in 2023 to 97,975 in 2024.

However, the South African Police Services only received 544 reports of phishing, scams, and related crimes in 2024.

A banker recently told Sunday newspaper Rapport that even Sabric’s 97,975 figure was an underestimation, as many people lost smaller amounts that they did not bother reporting to their bank.

There are various reasons why the police find it challenging to investigate cybercrimes and track down the perpetrators.

One of the big issues with investigating cybercrimes is loopholes in South Africa’s Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica).

Rica makes it mandatory for sellers of SIM cards to collect personal data, including the cardholder’s name and surname, ID or passport number, and proof of address.

If a number is used in a crime, police can obtain the name and address of the person linked to its SIM card via the Rica database.

However, over the past few years, numerous reports have found SIMs pre-registered with false, incorrect, or nonsensical information are easy to come by in South Africa.

The Rica system cannot verify whether a passport number is legitimate and can accept nonsensical or fraudulent details if a customer uses this option.

SIM wholesalers and small cellular shops have been known to illegally pre-Rica the cards with a mix of random letters, numbers, and characters.

Criminal syndicates often buy these pre-Rica’d SIM cards so that there is no way to link a particular phone number used in a crime to them.

A police source previously told MyBroadband that this made it practically impossible to track down any criminals using Rica information.

Zero successful prosecutions using Rica details

In a response to a question in parliament in April 2025, former police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that no person has been convicted for a serious crime committed using fraudulently registered SIMs since 2020.

The minister said that law enforcement had conducted just 27 cases where such SIMs were used and arrested just one person, who was later released.

One recent high-profile case in which a person was incorrectly arrested involved the murder of Orolato Mongale.

Fezile Ngubane was apprehended after his smart ID card was allegedly used by Phangenkosi Makhanya to register a SIM card. It is unclear whether this was the same person the minister referred to.

An independent communications consultant, Farhad Khan, said the minister’s feedback proved that Rica was a failure and did not serve its intended purpose.

“Every year, thousands of fraud, extortion, kidnapping, and murder cases involve criminals utilising unregistered SIM cards,” Khan said.

“Police statistics indicate that 62% of extortion cases involve unregistered SIM cards, highlighting a direct correlation between inadequate regulation and criminal activity,” Khan said.

“In addition, 58% of all mobile banking app fraud incidents involved SIM swaps. The absence of Rica-related arrests suggests minimal deterrence, emboldening criminal activity.”

University of Johannesburg Humanities research associate Ratlohogo Rafad believes that most of the 165 million SIM cards issued annually in South Africa were likely noncompliant with the Rica.

“A failure to control the wholesale abuse of pre-registered SIM cards will further dismantle national security, drain public faith in electronic money systems and facilitate organised crime,” Rafadi warned.

A police source concurred with Ratlohogo’s assertion when looking at the number of cases where they pulled fraudulent or nonsensical data from Rica for phone numbers used in carrying out various crimes.

Khan believes that solving the issue requires broad stakeholder input and various measures, including secure and tamper-proof SIM packaging and rigorous point-of-sale verification protocols.

That must be coupled with a strict distributor and reseller accountability framework, with severe sanctions for offenders.