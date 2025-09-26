High-tech crime surge in South Africa

Deepfakes and artificial intelligence (AI) powered scams are becoming increasingly prevalent in South Africa, with local cases linked to deepfake manipulation growing by 1,200% in a single year.

According to Amritha Reddy, Senior Director of Fraud Product Management at Transunion Africa, the banking and fintech environments are the hardest hit.

However, she explained that the criminal tactic impacts multiple industries in the country in various ways.

“From our study, the hardest hit environments have been the fintech industry, banking as well, largely because of SIM first and modern platforms,” said Reddy.

“Insurance through altered claim videos and fake medical records, retailers as well, fake store fronts and scams, and the media and the government.”

She defined deepfakes as synthetic media, either video, audio, or images, created using AI to realistically impersonate an individual or company.

“Often used in misinformation or identity theft, they include fake videos of public figures, cloned voices, or altered biometric data,” said Reddy.

She explained that the surge in AI and deepfake scams in South Africa is due to the country being digitally orientated.

“With our Internet penetration of about 79%, over 50 million users, and 124 million mobile connections, that gives rise to such exploitation, and social media is also thriving with about 27 million users,” said Reddy.

“So, it’s the access, the availability, and the modern times that are allowing this type of threat to be so amplified.”

However, various mechanisms are available to detect and crack down on people abusing deepfakes. Reddy said regulators should be working to punish guilty parties.

“There should be laws against individuals abusing deepfake technology, and when found, the book of law should be thrown at them with the hardest outcome,” she said.

“We also need to modernise compliance rules and frameworks so that AI is embedded into regulation, because currently there’s a gap.”

Reddy added that tech is available to protect South Africans against such criminal activity, including real-time anomaly detection tools, biometric authentication, and liveliness detection.

“That’s very critical to verify faces and voices that are real and not artificial,” she said.

“We then double that with device fingerprinting and behavioural analytics to monitor interactions across devices.”

A growing threat

Mondli Gungubele, South Africa’s deputy minister of communications and digital technologies

South Africa’s deputy minister of communications, Mondli Gungubele, recently said the country must prepare for the age of AI to protect consumers against scams and cybercrime.

Presenting his keynote at the University of Witwatersrand’s Guardians of the Digital World panel on AI and cybersecurity, he said universities will be critical in achieving this protection.

“The localisation agenda cannot succeed without the intellectual energy of our campuses,” said Gungubele.

“We must prepare South Africa for the age of AI. We must do so in a way that protects privacy, secures our people from scams and cyberattacks, ensures transparency, and shares the benefits widely.”

He explained that universities produce the engineers needed to harden cybersecurity in the age of AI-accelerated attacks.

He added that they also produce the social scientists and ethicists who help design the norms and safeguards that protect human dignity.

“We need researchers to design watermarking tools that expose deepfakes before they spread,” said Gungubele.

FNB recently warned of a deepfake scam targeting its customers, through which scammers used AI-generated voice, video, and text to impersonate bank staff and customers’ family members.

“In some cases, the scams can be incredibly sophisticated, leveraging deepfakes, voice synthesis, and automated chatbots to appear more legitimate,” the bank said.

“As a result, the losses can be substantial, and some victims may lose millions before realising they’ve been scammed.”