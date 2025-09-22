Warning about security gates and locks that do not protect people in South Africa

Home security company Trellidor has warned that some security products sold in South Africa are sub-standard and don’t offer the protection homeowners may expect.

The company warned that there is currently no minimum testing standard for home security barriers, which allows subpar products to be installed in South African homes.

Trellidor said there was no minimum safety or strength testing requirement in the South African National Standards or building codes for home security barriers such as burglar bars, security gates, and locks.

“Without an industry-wide minimum standard, many products on the market risk offering consumers a false sense of security,” said Trellidor sales and marketing executive Damian Judge.

He said consumers are vulnerable, with many South African homeowners believing their properties are safe when their security barriers may not be strong enough to resist forced entry.

Trellidor explained that other household features, such as balustrades, must undergo strength testing. However, burglar bars, security gates, and locks aren’t subjected to compulsory strength testing.

“This regulatory gap creates inconsistency in safety standards, leaving homeowners to make decisions without the assurance that their investment in security will deliver real protection,” it said.

Citing recent crime statistics, revealing that 1.5 million house break-in incidents were recorded in 2024/25, Trellidor called for regulators and other stakeholders to establish minimum national standards.

“In a country where crime is a daily reality, we cannot afford to leave such a critical area unregulated. Lives depend on it,” said Judge.

The lack of regulation when it comes to home security barriers is in stark contrast to electric fence standards, which are regulated and their standards are regularly updated.

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) last published new safety regulations for electric fences in June 2023.

While they weren’t widely publicised, the Fidelity Services Group recently told MyBroadband that they are being enforced, at least to some extent.

Electric fence standards in South Africa

Fidelity’s head of marketing communications, Charnel Hattingh, said some aspects of South Africa’s updated electric fence standards aren’t being met.

“They are being enforced from an installer perspective. However, there is currently no outside body doing inspections and validating that the standards are being met,” she said.

“This is a topic currently being discussed.”

The SABS’ latest standards for electric fences set new requirements for material quality, warning signage, installation, and maintenance.

Regarding the latter, the rules stipulate that regular inspections are required to ensure electric fences remain in safe working condition.

Hattingh said two separate inspections are required, one monthly and the other quarterly. She said the inspections are aimed at detecting visual defects and conducting corrective maintenance.

“It is the responsibility of the fence owner to get a certified person out to do these inspections,” she said.

The standard also stipulates enhanced testing methods to verify the functionality and safety of the electric fence systems after installation.

Gido Group manager Douglas Deerans previously said the standards also require higher-grade materials for components such as wires and insulators to enhance durability and safety.

However, Hattingh said this shouldn’t impact end users who procure electric fencing equipment through any of South Africa’s mainstream suppliers, as their products meet these requirements.

The revised standards, published under SANS 10222-3: 2023 Edition 5.1, included several updates affecting electric fences for residential properties, domestic pet control, strip grazing, and game control.

One such change introduced is new requirements for placing warning signs along electric fences. In urban areas, the maximum distance between signs has remained 10 meters.

However, the new regulations specify that signs must be placed over all gates and at the corners of a property. This includes vehicle and pedestrian gates.

Deerans said the standards include detailed instructions for properly grounding and earthing electric fences to prevent electrical hazards.

They specify that conduits are required for the cabling from the fence to its earth spikes and that these cables may not be buried.

“These updates focus on improving overall safety and ensuring better performance of electric fence systems,” he said.