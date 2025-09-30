Plan to block cellphone signals at maximum security prison in South Africa

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to install cellphone signal blockers at the Pollsmoor Prison after discovering that prisoners use cellphones to engage in criminal activity while in prison.

Speaking to 702, Hill-Lewis provided the example of a contractor who had to abandon a site after being threatened by a notorious underworld figure from behind the prison’s walls.

The mayor said the “well-known gangster” had threatened the contractor with their life, saying the site belongs to him and that they won’t survive the day if they stay on site.

Hill-Lewis followed up on the case with the police, questioning how a notorious gangster could still be running an extortion ring from within Pollsmoor Prison.

“They laughed and said: Well, this is extremely common. We have the correctional services take away all cellphones, and within a matter of weeks, they all have cellphones again,” the mayor said.

He said the police had explained that there’s a well-established smuggling ring in South African prisons, describing the situation as “outrageous”.

“I thought, the best way to do this: instead of trying to uncover who’s running these smuggling rings, just block the cellphone signals. They shouldn’t have cellphones anyway,” said Hill-Lewis.

The mayor sent correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald a letter asking about using cellphone blockers in the prison, to which the minister responded positively.

“Unbeknownst to me, he’s already started the tender process to buy this technology, these signal blockers, which I am thrilled to hear,” said Hill-Lewis.

“I hope that tender process goes quickly.”

The mayor acknowledged concerns that law-abiding residents near the prison could be impacted by the signal blockers.

“We need to work out those logistics carefully and make sure that ordinary law-abiding citizens living close to the prison are not affected,” he said.

Groenewald announced that his department was busy with a pilot project to deploy sophisticated signal blockers in priority prisons in South Africa.

Budget is a challenge

Pieter Groenewald, South Africa’s minister of correctional services

Groenewald said one of the major challenges he has faced since taking the role of minister of correctional services surrounds the department’s budget.

“In correctional services, you have certain legislation and requirements you have to comply with, because it’s actually part of the criminal justice system,” he said.

“You cannot compromise on security. You need certain technical equipment, but it’s costing quite a lot of money.”

He provided the example of cellphone use in South African prisons, which results in high levels of crime still being conducted from within their walls.

“Yes, there are many cellphones in our facilities, and people ask: well, why don’t you use a signal blocker?” said Groenewald.

“The problem is the old type of signal blockers, if you use that, it also affects the surrounding community. So you cannot use them.”

The minister added that new, more sophisticated technology can be deployed to limit signal blocking to a prison’s confines. However, such technology is expensive.

“We are now busy with a pilot project, rolling out to some priority prisons. We must do something because quite a lot of crime is still continuing from our prisons. We have to deal with that,” he said.

South African prisons have become a hotspot for cybercrime, including fraud and extortion. One prominent example was the Thabo Bester prison break in May 2022.

Bester had been imprisoned at the Mangaung Correctional Centre for rape and murder. However, a former security company employee responsible for the daily operations at the prison revealed that he received special treatment.

The former employee said guards often found contraband, including cellphones, in Bester’s cell, adding that they would continue to find the contraband despite having confiscated it before.

It is believed that Bester devised his elaborate escape plan using a cell phone and other gadgets within the prison, while running an elaborate scam media empire.