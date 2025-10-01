Police drone unit nails alleged poachers

South Africa’s minister of environment, forestry, and fisheries, Dion George, has welcomed the arrest of nine suspected abalone poachers off Robben Island in the Western Cape.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) played a crucial role in the operation, assisting in the tracking and arrest of the suspected poachers.

“Despite the difficulties posed by rough terrain and the strategic concealment tactics used by the divers, enforcement teams were assisted by the SAPS drone unit and managed to apprehend nine suspects,” said George.

“I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to every officer and partner involved in these operations. Their hard work and sacrifice are crucial in safeguarding South Africa’s marine biodiversity.”

The SAPS said it was called in to support the operation due to challenging circumstances. It deployed a drone from one of its vessels and played a key role in tracking the suspects.

Authorities were also able to recover the suspects’ diving equipment and gear. The operation followed a similar effort a day earlier, which resulted in the disruption of a large-scale abalone poaching operation.

The minister warned that criminal syndicates that exploit natural resources will face the full might of the law.

“These arrests, and other recent ones, are indicative of our ongoing conservation efforts supported by stronger, tactical law enforcement,” he added.

South Africa’s acting police minister, Firoz Cachalia, recently stated that the SAPS will leverage existing technology infrastructure and software developments to enhance operational visibility.

His plans include training 100 SAPS officials to become drone operators in the current financial year and procuring bodycams for officers.

“The project will be running for a period of three financial years with a new allocation through the Discretionary Grant being allocated every year,” he said.

However, he admitted that little progress has been made regarding the procurement of body cameras for officers.

“The SAPS is actively enhancing policing efforts by leveraging existing technology infrastructure and software investments of government and private entities,” said Cachalia.

“The procurement of body-worn cameras has not yet been finalised as the process remains in the contracting phase. The bid for these devices is still to be advertised.”

He said that, once the SAPS appoints a service provider, the government will develop a comprehensive rollout plan for all provinces.

Cachalia added that timelines for fully implementing digital evidence management technology across all South African provinces are still undetermined.

The acting minister also provided feedback on the issue of rising organised crime and cybercrime in the country.

He stated that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, utilises tools, training, and partnerships to enhance its capabilities in combating these threats.

“The DCPI has deployed forensic platforms to extract and analyse data from digital devices. These tools are essential in uncovering digital evidence during cybercrime and corruption investigations,” said Cachalia.

The SAPS also collaborates with AFRIPOL’s Cybercrime Desk to strengthen the coordination of the Africa Joint Operation Framework in improving the coordinated fight against crime on the continent.

Local authorities have also launched various training initiatives and partnerships aimed at tackling the threat of cybercrime.

“The cybercrime investigation support members participate in symposiums and conferences focusing on cybercrime,” said Cachalia.

“These initiatives provide a platform to exchange ideas, develop, and enhance working relationships to address and counter all forms of emerging cybercrime threats locally and globally.”

Other training initiatives focus on cryptocurrency investigation, cybersecurity and digital forensics, virtual asset fundamentals, and cybercrime investigations.

Cachalia added that the SAPS has partnered with countries in Africa, Europe, the US, and Asia, to enhance skills and knowledge regarding technology and cybercrime.