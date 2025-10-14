Prepaid electricity meter problems in South Africa

While Eskom and several South African metros are aggressively rolling out “smart” prepaid meters to combat electricity theft, it is not the silver bullet many were hoping it would be.

“The rollout of smart meters with advanced metering infrastructure from our next financial year aims to replace outdated conventional and prepaid meters,” Eskom said in its recent annual report.

“This will assist in combating illegal vending activities by enabling improved theft and tamper detection.”

However, last month, Johannesburg electricity utility City Power announced that it had temporarily suspended all prepaid meter conversions from 27 August to 1 November 2025.

This was to allow for a thorough review of the process and ensure future conversions are handled accurately and fairly.

“Prepaid electricity metering, introduced in 2010 to improve access and convenience for households and businesses, has become an essential part of the City’s electricity services,” it stated.

“However, recent reviews have raised concerns that must be addressed before further conversions can proceed.”

These concerns include customers who have become “non-vending” since converting from postpaid to prepaid — in other words, no longer purchasing electricity.

City Power also said there were discrepancies in some accounts not being accurately reflected on City Power’s systems after conversion.

It will also review the impact of prepaid tariff structures, which until July 2024 excluded fixed service and network charges.

“The temporary suspension will allow City Power to conduct a thorough investigation into the financial and operational impacts of all electricity meter conversions,” it said.

“A dedicated task team has been established to conduct this review, and its findings and recommendations will be tabled in two months.”

While City Power did not provide details about how people became non-vending, common ways people steal electricity include bypassing the meter, or buying cheap electricity tokens from “ghost vendors”.

Breach of Eskom’s online vending system

Several Eskom employees have been implicated in a scheme to create billions of rands of fraudulent prepaid electricity vouchers, enriching themselves while the utility received no income for the units.

The scale of the fraud likely impacted Eskom’s financial health, exacerbating its debt problem and resulting in higher tariff increases to compensate for the lost revenue.

In its latest annual financial results, Eskom reported that total losses due to criminal conduct during its 2024/25 financial year were R7.2 billion, up from R6.7 billion last year.

Most of this — R7.1 billion in 2025 and R6.4 billion in 2024 — is related to estimated non-technical energy losses arising from electricity theft.

However, MyBroadband understands that the actual losses are much larger than Eskom’s estimates. Prepaid ghost vending may also have contributed to load-shedding.

Syndicates operating inside Eskom sold large volumes of electricity on the black market for as little as 25 cents per unit.

Eskom first revealed that its online vending system (OVS) for prepaid electricity was breached in its last integrated report, published in December 2024.

Eskom introduced the OVS in 2008 to combat ghost vending using old offline credit dispensing units (CDUs).

Corrupt Eskom officials helped syndicates obtain the equipment, technical know-how, and system access needed to generate fake electricity tokens — first on CDUs, and later on the OVS.

University of Johannesburg research associate and forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi has explained that Eskom tried to recall its CDU machines when it launched the online vending system.

However, Eskom officials stole several of the machines from where they were kept in storage. They also obtained the disks and other equipment necessary to alter the electricity prices on the devices.

CDU-based “ghost vending” remained a problem long after the online vending system was launched, with law enforcement struggling to dismantle the criminal syndicate behind the theft.

Eskom said it reduced fraud linked to its OVS to very low levels by improving physical security, cyber resilience, and operational controls.

One of its key future interventions is accelerating the development of a new, secure vending system to replace the OVS.

“Expanded investigative measures, conducted in collaboration with law enforcement, have been concluded for some of the implicated employees, with the internal process resulting in their dismissal,” it added.

“Certain elements are to be referred to authorities, and the company will cooperate fully.”