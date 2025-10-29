Stolen credit cards from South Africa bought and sold on the dark web

Stolen payment card details from South Africa on average fetch $6.64 (R114.45) each on the dark web, research from NordVPN reveals.

Prices of South African card numbers, CVVs, and expiry dates have increased almost 64% since 2023, when they cost $4.06 (R69.98) each.

However, they remain below the global average of around $8 (R137.89), with Japanese cards being the most expensive at $22.80 (R392.99) each.

The research was conducted by NordStellar, a threat exposure management platform created by the team behind NordVPN.

NordStellar researchers analysed stolen payment card data being sold on dark web marketplaces. The dataset, collected in May 2025, included 50,705 card records.



No individual payment card details or user credentials were accessed or purchased during the study. NordVPN said researchers analysed only the metadata provided in stolen data listings.

“On major marketplaces, a single stolen card often costs about the price of a movie ticket,” said Adrianus Warmenhoven, cybersecurity expert at NordVPN.

“Cards are frequently sold in bulk, stay valid for long periods, and can be cashed out locally — so for a few dollars, criminals choose between a night at the cinema or a ready-made route to fraud.”

Warmenhoven said this includes account takeovers and outright cashing of someone else’s money, with stolen payment card details changing hands on dark web markets every day.

It’s rarely just a card number: listings often include names, addresses, emails, and other details that help criminals pass fraud checks and impersonate real customers.

“Even with prices rising, card data remains cheap enough for entry-level criminals,” said Warmenhoven.



Americans are the most affected by payment-card scammers. More than 60% of payment cards belonged to U.S. users. Singapore is second at about 11%, and Spain is third at around 10%.



However, high prevalence doesn’t equal low price. Stolen U.S. cards sit near the middle of the dark-web range at $11.51.

Meanwhile, the most expensive listings come from Japan. Cards from Kazakhstan, Guam, and Mozambique go for roughly $16, whereas cards from the Republic of the Congo, Barbados, and Georgia can sell for $1.

Surge in prices for stolen payment cards

NordVPN said its analysis showed that prices for stolen data have risen significantly over the past two years.

The largest increase was in New Zealand (more than 444%), followed by Argentina (368%) and Poland (221%), while countries like France saw a modest rise of just 18%.



Pricing on the dark web mostly follows simple supply and demand. Criminals pay more for cards from countries where supply is low and anti-fraud controls are strict, such as Japan.

In markets with abundant data like the U.S. or Singapore, cards are cheaper and often sold in bundles, which lowers the price per card.



“The strength of law enforcement and political stability also shape risk and price — where ‘risk’ refers to how advanced issuers are at detecting fraud and how quickly they respond,” said Warmenhoven.

“Cards with longer expiration dates command a premium: about 87% of the cards we observed remain usable for more than 12 months, which makes them easier to resell.”



NordVPN explained that millions of cards are listed on the dark web, but the money is made in what happens next — the cash-out, a process usually called carding.

Stealing or buying card data is just the start; the real skill is validating, monetising, and laundering that data so that it turns into actual profit.



Carding runs like an industrial supply chain. Different actors play specific roles: “harvesters” source or steal data, while “validators” run bots that check thousands of cards per hour.

Meanwhile, “cash-outers” convert validated cards into gift codes, goods, crypto, or cold cash. One such cash-out operation hit a major South African bank in 2016.

Over the space of two years, on 15 May 2016, R199 million was stolen from 1,400 ATMs in convenience stores in Japan.



“The crucial step in carding is validation. Cybercriminals use bots to run tiny test charges or authorisation attempts to see which cards work,” said Warmenhoven.

“Sometimes they use small payment providers or merchant sites they control to spread attempts and hide failures.”

Once a card is validated, it can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs, buy gift cards or vouchers, or purchase travel and accommodation that can later be resold.

“Monetisation and laundering are tightly coupled — multiple steps are used to obscure the origin of funds,” Warmenhoven said.

How to stay safe

Warmenhowen said people can take several steps to protect themselves from payment card fraud:

Monitor your statements regularly. Review your bank and card activity at least weekly and turn on real-time transaction alerts to catch unfamiliar charges early and dispute them quickly.

Review your bank and card activity at least weekly and turn on real-time transaction alerts to catch unfamiliar charges early and dispute them quickly. Use strong passwords. Secure accounts with complex and unique passwords, especially in e-shops where you save personal data, such as your home address and payment details.

Secure accounts with complex and unique passwords, especially in e-shops where you save personal data, such as your home address and payment details. Don’t save passwords and payment data in your browser. If malware infects your computer, it can access your browser’s local password storage and steal autofill information, such as passwords, addresses, and payment card details.

If malware infects your computer, it can access your browser’s local password storage and steal autofill information, such as passwords, addresses, and payment card details. Enable multi-factor authentication. Add an extra layer of security with codes, devices, or biometrics.

Add an extra layer of security with codes, devices, or biometrics. Monitor the dark web. Various subscription services can alert victims if information associated with their email addresses or card numbers is found on the dark web.

Standard advice for protecting your card details also continues to apply. Never let your card leave your sight, be wary of card skimming and cloning devices, and use virtual cards where possible.