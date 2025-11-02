Warning to people using online schools in South Africa

Warnings from education standards regulator Umalusi about online schools in South Africa have come into stark relief following reports on scams costing pupils years of their lives.

Most recently, Afrikaans news publication Rapport has reported on an online school that has operated for years and has repeatedly failed to register its learners for the matric exam.

According to the report, the man behind the school had allegedly lied to parents about registering their children for their national senior certificate exams.

Parents said they discovered the lie when they found out the venues where their children were supposed to write their exams did not exist.

When they started demanding answers, the school went silent. Digging further, parents discovered that people had previously complained about being scammed by them.

The report followed several past warnings from Umalusi about unaccredited online schools in South Africa.

“We have previously indicated that Umalusi does not yet accredit online schools,” Umalusi said during a recent media briefing regarding South Africa’s state of readiness to conduct the matric exams.

“The reason is that there is currently no regulatory framework for online education. Regrettably, not much progress has been made in this regard at the Department of Basic Education.”

Umalusi stated that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has been tasked with developing interim measures to regulate online schools.

In the meantime, Umalusi said it has worked with the DBE, Independent Examinations Board (IEB), and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI) to meet online schools halfway.

Together, they have developed a set of non-negotiable criteria for online schools registering candidates for the matric exams.

“These conditions are intended to ensure credibility, compliance with Umalusi’s quality assurance standards, and the integrity of the examination process,” it said.

Online school learner registration requirements

First and foremost, the national senior certificate examination must be written at a physical, registered examination centre in South Africa and not online.

Umalusi has also made stipulations with which the relevant assessment bodies must comply for their pupils to be registered and their results recognised. They must:

Develop and implement criteria to determine eligibility for registration, register only reputable providers, and provide a report about the online schools they register;

Attest to, and be able to provide evidence that, the provider offers the National Curriculum Statement in Grades 10, 11, and 12;

Ensure learners registered for the NSC examination in Grade 12 have passed Grades 10 and 11;

Take responsibility for the designated examination centres where candidates write the examination physically;

Attest to the credibility of School-Based Assessment (SBA) marks submitted for candidates from online schools. Umalusi may request evidence of the credibility of these SBA marks;

Ensure all assessments developed and conducted for online schools align with the National Curriculum Statement and applicable assessment policies; and

Ensure the implementation of three levels of moderation for SBA: School level, cluster level, and assessment body level.

“We urge the DBE to speedily finalise the guidelines so that, as a system, we are able to establish the national requirements for the registration of online schools by Provincial Education Departments.”

Word of caution from Umalusi CEO

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi also raised general concerns about online schooling, particularly regarding the social development of learners.

“For the majority of us who have gone to normal schools. We were trained in how to deal with other people in our spaces,” Rakometsi told journalists.

“That, in educational terms, is called sociometry. Life does not centre around me as an individual.”

Beyond sociometry, Rakometsi said the interpersonal connections children and teenagers form at school should not be disregarded.

“Look at you, look at me, we’ve got networks that were established at primary and secondary school,” he said.

“What happens to the social activities of these learners in terms of the networks that they have to establish?”

Then there are the practical aspects of accrediting online schools and evaluating the quality of their teaching methods.

Rakometsi said the concept of online schools gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic. He acknowledged that they have no experience in navigating the space.

“There are a number of questions that arise. One of which is, when will the learners be taught? Are they taught live, or are the lessons recorded?” he asked.

“If they are recorded, when do learners interact with those lessons? Is it at midnight? All those things have to be mediated. There has to be a clear policy on those, and we have to consult on them.”