South Africa’s top residential estate with world-class security to keep people safe

Midstream Estate uses a range of technologies, including biometric security, CCTV, and licence plate recognition cameras, to ensure a safe living environment.

Security has been one of Midstream Estate’s top selling points since it was established in 2003 by the Bondev group.

The men behind the development company are Riaan Botma, Chris Smith, Jan Zeederberg, and Johan van Wyk.

Midstream Estate is centrally located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, with easy access to the N1 highway.

The Bondev group invested heavily in building new road infrastructure to connect the residential estate with existing roads.

To safeguard the estate, it has a 50-kilometre-long and 5-meter-wide double security wall surrounding the 1,300-hectare estate.

What sets Midstream Estate apart from other security estates is that it is a town with its own amenities within the boundary walls.

There are many separate residential areas within Midstream Estate, including Midstream Proper, Midstream Heights, Midstream Meadows, and Midstream Ridge.

It also features its own retirement village, Retire@Midstream, which includes a frail care facility and a dementia care facility.

It has numerous schools, including Midstream College High School, Midstream College Primary School, Midstream Ridge Primary School, and Midlands Pre-Primary.

It also has pre-primary and baby house facilities, which means children have educational options from early childhood until the end of matric.

Midstream Estate also has several healthcare facilities, including the flagship Mediclinic Midstream hospital.

The estate further offers a Cure Day Hospitals Midstream, and a dedicated medical park with specialised centres.

The estate features two shopping centres, Square@Midstream and Shopping on Ridgeway, which offer a diverse range of stores and restaurants.

A third, larger centre called Shopping on Eastway is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in 2026.

Midstream Estate also has its own churches and sporting facilities, including a golf course, cricket pitch, and a gym.

Midstream Estate has world-class security

From the outset, Midstream Estate focused heavily on security to ensure residents are safe from the pervasive crime in South Africa.

The 50-kilometre-long and 5-meter-wide double security wall used electronic equipment and solid barriers to support the security personnel.

It used the latest technology to implement strict access control, which includes biometric systems.

The estate initially implemented fingerprint recognition, and some areas later introduced facial recognition during the Covid-19 pandemic to minimise physical contact.

“The biometric access control is continually upgraded to bring the latest technology to our residents to provide the fastest possible access,” Midstream said.

Nobody can enter or leave the estate without having their face photographed and their car registration number recorded.

During 2017, the Midstream security team added a licence plate recognition camera system, supported by a centralised 24/7 control room.

This system is linked through the cloud to a database system containing information on profiled and suspicious vehicles.

This cloud-based licence plate recognition system has been effective in identifying suspect vehicles and preventing crime.

Households in Midstream Estate can also link their home alarm systems directly to the estate’s security control room.

Midstream Estates employs its own security officers, with armed response personnel from Bidvest Coin contracted to provide tactical support.

The Midstream security officers receive continuous training and have also been trained in basic firefighting skills.

One of the unique features of Midstream security officers is their ‘bobby-on-the-beat’ role, where every house is passed at least four times a day.

The residential estate even has its own helicopter, which regularly patrols and is on standby in case of any security incidents.

Midstream security photos

Photos of Midstream Estate