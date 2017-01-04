Qualcomm details new Snapdragon 835 processor

Qualcomm has detailed its latest premium-tier mobile platform, the Snapdragon 835 processor.

The Snapdragon 835 is the “first mobile platform to be commercially manufactured using the 10nm FinFET process node”, which allows for increased performance and improved power efficiency.

“The Snapdragon 835 is designed to support next-generation entertainment experiences and connected cloud services for premium-tier consumer and enterprise devices, including smartphones, VR/AR head-mounted displays, IP cameras, tablets, and mobile PCs,” said Qualcomm.

The new processor features:

Kryo 280 CPU with four performance cores running at up to 2.45GHz and four efficiency cores running up to 1.9GHz.

Snapdragon X16 LTE modem with support for Category 16 LTE download speeds of 1Gbps.

2×2 11ac MU-MIMO with reduction in size and Wi-Fi power consumption.

802.11ad Multi-gigabit Wi-Fi, offering up to 4.6Gbps.

Bluetooth 5.

Adreno 540 GPU.

Dual-channel LP DDR4x memory at 1,866MHz.

Up to 32MP single and 16MP dual-camera with Qualcomm Spectra 180 ISP.

4K video capture at 30fps. 4K video playback at 60fps.

Quick Charge 4 technology.

The Snapdragon 835 is in production now and is expected to ship in commercial devices in the first half of 2017.