Honor 6X budget smartphone launched

Huawei has launched the Honor 6X budget smartphone, which is aimed at the “cost-conscious yet uncompromising Internet-minded millennial”.

The Honor 6X features a 5.5-inch full HD display, a full metal body which is 8.2mm thick, and 2.5D glass on the front and a curved panel on the back.

The Honor 6X sports a dual-lens rear camera offering a wide aperture range (F/0.95-F/16).

The main 12MP camera is responsible for the composition of the image, while the secondary 2MP camera provides depth of field information.

The device is built on the Kirin 655 octa-core architecture, which has four cores clocked at 2.1GHz and another four at 1.7GHz.

The Honor 6X has a 3,340 mAh battery, which provides over 2 days of normal usage and 1.5 days of heavy usage on a single charge.