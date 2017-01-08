Nokia 6 – the first Android smartphone from new Nokia owners

HMD Global has unveiled its first Android smartphone bearing the Nokia brand – the Nokia 6.

The Nokia 6 will be available exclusively in China through JD.com in early 2017 and will sell for around R3,300.

The company said the phone “embraces much-loved Nokia phone hallmarks of quality, superior craftsmanship, and relentless focus on the consumer experience”.

HMD said the Nokia 6 is made from a single block of 6000 series aluminium and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display covered by 2.5D Gorilla Glass.

Processing is taken care of by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 4GB of RAM. Built-in storage is 64GB.

The device will run Android Nougat (7.0), and features 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras.

HMD owns exclusive Nokia brand licensing rights for mobile phones and is set to launch more devices throughout the year.

Nokia 6 OS Android 7.0 Display 5.5-inch Full HD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Cameras Rear: 16MP / Front: 8MP Battery 3,000mAh

