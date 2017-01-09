How the iPhone changed over the past 10 years

The first Apple iPhone was announced 10 years ago today, with the smartphone going through many changes over the past decade.

The original iPhone (iPhone 2G) was released in 2007 and boasted a multi-touch display – omitting the traditional physical keyboard present in phones at the time.

10 years later, the iPhone 7 boasts better specifications and a slimmer form factor, but retains several core elements that made the iPhone a massive success worldwide.

While the original iPhone featured an audio jack, Apple removed the input from the iPhone 7 – opting to use a single Lightning port for headphones and charging.

The original iPhone is compared against the iPhone 7 below.

iPhone 2G vs iPhone 7 Specifications iPhone 2G iPhone 7 Processor Samsung 32-bit RISC ARM 412MHz 2.34GHz quad-core 64-bit ARMv8-A GPU PowerVR MBS Lite 3D Apple G9 custom six-core GPU Memory 128MB eDRAM 2GB LPDDR4 RAM Storage Up to 16GB Up to 256GB Battery 3.7V 1,400mAh Li-Ion 3.8V 1,960mAh Li-Po Display 3.5-inch 320 x 480 LCD 4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 IPS LCD Rear Camera 2MP 12MP Front Camera N/A 7MP Connectivity GSM/GPRS/EDGE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0 LTE/UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA/GSM/EDGE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS Operating System iPhone OS 1.0 iOS 10.0 Weight 135g 138g Dimensions 115 x 61 x 11.6 mm 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm Launch Price $599 $849

iPhone 2G

iPhone 7

