How the iPhone changed over the past 10 years

The first Apple iPhone was announced 10 years ago today, with the smartphone going through many changes over the past decade.
The original iPhone (iPhone 2G) was released in 2007 and boasted a multi-touch display – omitting the traditional physical keyboard present in phones at the time.
10 years later, the iPhone 7 boasts better specifications and a slimmer form factor, but retains several core elements that made the iPhone a massive success worldwide.
While the original iPhone featured an audio jack, Apple removed the input from the iPhone 7 – opting to use a single Lightning port for headphones and charging.
The original iPhone is compared against the iPhone 7 below.
|
iPhone 2G vs iPhone 7
|Specifications
|iPhone 2G
|iPhone 7
|Processor
|Samsung 32-bit RISC ARM 412MHz
|2.34GHz quad-core 64-bit ARMv8-A
|GPU
|PowerVR MBS Lite 3D
|Apple G9 custom six-core GPU
|Memory
|128MB eDRAM
|2GB LPDDR4 RAM
|Storage
|Up to 16GB
|Up to 256GB
|Battery
|3.7V 1,400mAh Li-Ion
|3.8V 1,960mAh Li-Po
|Display
|3.5-inch 320 x 480 LCD
|4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 IPS LCD
|Rear Camera
|2MP
|12MP
|Front Camera
|N/A
|7MP
|Connectivity
|GSM/GPRS/EDGE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0
|LTE/UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA/GSM/EDGE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS
|Operating System
|iPhone OS 1.0
|iOS 10.0
|Weight
|135g
|138g
|Dimensions
|115 x 61 x 11.6 mm
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|Launch Price
|$599
|$849
Join the conversation
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.