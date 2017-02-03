The plan to beat WhatsApp

Viber’s new CEO aims to take on WhatsApp with a new version of the messaging app, set to launch in March.

Djamel Agaoua said the new version of Viber will function “more like a platform than a single-purpose app”, according to a report by Bloomberg.

New features coming to the app include e-commerce and banking.

“Users will be able to open a chat window with friends, look at restaurants, decide where to go, and make a reservation – all without exiting Viber,” stated the report.

Payment through the app is alo planned.

Agaoua said his goals with Viber are to:

Expand the user base and availability.

Improve security and privacy.

Turn Viber into a platform for services.

