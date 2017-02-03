The plan to beat WhatsApp

Viber’s new CEO aims to take on WhatsApp with a new version of the messaging app, set to launch in March.
Djamel Agaoua said the new version of Viber will function “more like a platform than a single-purpose app”, according to a report by Bloomberg.
New features coming to the app include e-commerce and banking.
“Users will be able to open a chat window with friends, look at restaurants, decide where to go, and make a reservation – all without exiting Viber,” stated the report.
Payment through the app is alo planned.
Agaoua said his goals with Viber are to:
- Expand the user base and availability.
- Improve security and privacy.
- Turn Viber into a platform for services.
