Android vs iPhone in South Africa – The winner is clear

Vodacom’s recent trading update for the quarter ended 31 December 2016 showed that Android is by far the most popular mobile platform in the country.

The company’s drive to make data more affordable has resulted in a 49% increase in bundle sales and an overall effective price per MB reduction of 15.4%.

Smartphone sales accelerated in the quarter, up 29%. This made up 62.3% of device sales.

“We added 1.1 million 4G customers in the quarter, to reach 4.8 million, as devices became more affordable,” said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

Active smart devices on the Vodacom SA network increased 23.1% to 16.6 million. The average monthly data usage on these devices was 667MB, contributing to a 44.8% improvement in data traffic.

Android vs iOS

Android is dominating the local smartphone market, with 72% of smartphones on Vodacom’s network using Google’s mobile operating system. Apple is a distant second at 8%.

Android tablets account for 86% of active tablet devices, ahead of Apple’s iPad at 12%. “Other” tablets made up 2%.