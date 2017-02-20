Moto Z bundle deals on Vodacom announced

Lenovo has unveiled a set of bundle deals on Vodacom for its Moto Z smartphone.

The deals include three of its devices: the Moto Z, Moto Z Play, and Moto G4 Play.

Vodacom will sell the Moto Z with a 2,220mAh Incipio battery pack mod from R579 per month. It will add 22 hours of battery life to the phone, said Lenovo.

A Moto Z Play with the JBL SoundBoost Mod through Vodacom is on sale for R399 per month.

The Moto G4 Play – which features a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and a 2,800mAh battery – is available from R179 per month without any mods.