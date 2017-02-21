WhatsApp’s new status feature

WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum announced they are reinventing the status feature on their messaging platform.

“We are rolling out an update to status, which allows you to share photos and videos with your friends and contacts on WhatsApp in an easy and secure way,” said Koum.

WhatsApp status updates are end-to-end encrypted, which provides users with security to communicate safely.

“This new and improved status feature will let you keep your friends who use WhatsApp easily updated in a fun and simple way.”

The update coincides with WhatsApp’s eighth anniversary on 24 February.

The image below shows the difference between the first WhatsApp app’s status page and the latest version.