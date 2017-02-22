Samsung not planning to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7

Samsung India has rubbished reports the company plans to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

The Korean Economic Daily recently reported that Samsung plans to sell Note 7 phones with new batteries from June.

In January, Samsung released a report detailing why Note 7 devices were catching fire, citing battery quality and design flaws as the cause.

“There may be multiple contributing factors relating to production quality and battery design that, when combined, led to the failure of the Note 7,” said Samsung.

With the investigation complete, speculation that the recalled phones may make a comeback in some markets began.

Samsung India has now dismissed this speculation, saying the reports are incorrect.

Now read: Why the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 exploded