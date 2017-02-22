Samsung Galaxy S8 – New photos leak online

22 February 2017

Pictures of Samsung’s new flagship smartphone, expected to be the Galaxy S8, have leaked online, Ars Technica reported.

Courtesy of Twitter user Ice Universe, the photos show a thin bezel, lack of physical button on the front, and the always-on display running.

Ice Universe also posted photos suggesting Samsung’s new smartphone will come in S8 and S8+ variants, with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch screens respectively.

The S8 is expected to be the first Samsung flagship phone that does away with a physical button on the front. It will instead use software buttons for Android’s home, recents, and back functions.

In a separate leak on Android Police, details about a docking system were also revealed.

A “DeX” dock, which will let the Galaxy S8 function like a desktop computer, was reported on.

